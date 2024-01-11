Emergency services rush to Dundee street due to flat fire

Emergency services have been called to a street near Dundee’s Hilltown due to a fire at a ground floor flat.

Police Scotland issued a short statement on social media just before 9pm on Thursday that Kinghorne Road is currently closed to the public.

Although little is known of the cause of the fire, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they are in attendance.

They also stated that the fire broke out in a flat on the street just before 8pm.

Firefighters extinguish Kinghorne Road blaze

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received a call at 7.43pm regarding a fire in a flat on Kinghorne Road.

“We initially had four appliances at the scene, two from Blackness Road and two from Macalpine Road.

“The fire is now extinguished but we remain at the scene to help clear debris.

“Everyone has been accounted for, there are currently no reports of any casualties.”

