Emergency services rush to Dundee street due to flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Emergency services rush to Dundee street due to flat fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that they remain in attendance at Kinghorne Road.

By Ben MacDonald
Kinghorne Road
Residents have been advised to avoid the Kinghorne Road area. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services have been called to a street near Dundee’s Hilltown due to a fire at a ground floor flat.

Police Scotland issued a short statement on social media just before 9pm on Thursday that Kinghorne Road is currently closed to the public.

Although little is known of the cause of the fire, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they are in attendance.

They also stated that the fire broke out in a flat on the street just before 8pm.

Firefighters extinguish Kinghorne Road blaze

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received a call at 7.43pm regarding a fire in a flat on Kinghorne Road.

“We initially had four appliances at the scene, two from Blackness Road and two from Macalpine Road.

“The fire is now extinguished but we remain at the scene to help clear debris.

“Everyone has been accounted for, there are currently no reports of any casualties.”

More to follow

More from Dundee

Police remain situated on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Binmen and street sweeper seen rushing to help man who fell from Dundee flat
Billy Forrester with his XL Bully Dog. Image: Billy Forrester
Owners of rehomed XL Bullies in Dundee and Fife react to 'outrageous' U-turn on…
2
Dog campaigner Kerryanne Shaw on a march.
Proposed XL Bully sanctuary near Dundee hangs in balance as campaigner 'having second thoughts'
5
The Caird on Nethergate in Dundee. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Jimmy Marr flat plans for B-listed building The Caird given green-light
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; George Kane. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 11/01/2024
Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus
The ceiling in Lorna Walls' council flat collapsed during Storm Gerrit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Lorna Walls
Dundee woman moved to third council flat in as many months after Storm Gerrit…
Cold weather set to hit Tayside and Fife
Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with 'substantial' snow possible
Platform one at Dundee railway station, where southbound LNER trains depart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Second pensioner reports fall between train and platform at Dundee railway station
4
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge
Declan McKenna performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday September 12, 2021.
Declan McKenna to play album launch show at Fat Sams in Dundee

Conversation