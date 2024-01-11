Dundee United hit with Declan Gallagher surgery blow as Ollie Denham exit strategy mooted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United hit with Declan Gallagher surgery blow as Ollie Denham exit strategy mooted

The Tangerines could delve into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements, Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

By Alan Temple
Prone Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
A prone Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits he may be forced to rethink his January transfer plans after Dundee United centre-back Declan Gallagher underwent surgery to remedy a persistent groin complaint.

Gallagher, 32 is likely to be missing for around a month after going under the knife on Thursday.

The news comes as a hammer-blow to the Tangerines, given his outstanding defensive partnership with Kevin Holt.

Ross Graham will deputise when United face Inverness on Friday night.

Declan Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans
Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

“Declan Gallagher went in for surgery on Thursday to sort a groin issue,” confirmed Goodwin. “Gall could potentially be out for three or four weeks.”

He added: “It could change our transfer plans, yes.

“The job of the manager is to suss it all out and there’s plenty of time left in the window.”

Ollie Denham exit likely

That desire to recruit a defender is exacerbated by Goodwin’s admission that a Tannadice exit would be “the best-case scenario” for on-loan Cardiff City kid Ollie Denham.

The Wales under-21 international has not played a competitive minute for the Terrors since enduring testing outings against Spartans and Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup last July.

Dundee United defender Ollie Denham looks ahead to the visit of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham has endured a ‘frustrating’ few months. Image: SNS

“Ollie is frustrated,” continued Goodwin. “It was never our intention to bring him up from Cardiff and have him sitting on the bench. He had a difficult start – he’s honest enough to admit that – in team performances that weren’t great from us, as a whole.

“Then Declan Gallagher became available. Having worked with him in the past, it was a no-brainer. I think that was the right call to make when you look at how well Declan and Kevin Holt have played together.

“Ollie hasn’t been able to get back into the team, purely because of how well they have done.

“We’ve had dialogue with Cardiff and the agent, and I’ve been up front with Ollie about it; I don’t want to hinder his development. So, if he can find some regular game-time somewhere, that would be the best-case scenario.”

Louis Moult latest

While Goodwin considers his back-line jigsaw, he will also have a quandary at the top end of the pitch on Friday night as Louis Moult “gradually” recovers from a hamstring complaint.

He added: “We’ve got a decision to make on Louis for the squad.

“It (hamstring) wasn’t great when he came off on Saturday. We hoped it would clear up in its own time over a few days and, although the improvement has been gradual, it’s been slow.

“We’ll make a decision whether the risk is worth taking.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United and Morton doing battle
Morton v Dundee United new date revealed following Cappielow postponement
Lewis O'Donnell exiting the Dundee United team bus.
Dundee United teen's loan stint at Kelty Hearts extended
Inverness midfielder David Wotherspoon warms up at East End Par
David Wotherspoon opens up on impending Dundee United transfer as 'great opportunity' looms for…
Dundee United's new third kit.
Dundee United fans hit out at kit manufacturer over ‘fiercely Dundee’ gaffe
Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans right to be concerned about eye-watering losses - Mark…
Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline matches will be broadcast live on the BBC. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Raith and Dunfermline selected for live TV
Alex Greive scored one of his St Mirren goals away to Dundee United last season. Image: SNS.
Alex Greive to Dundee United: What can Tangerines expect from St Mirren loan star?
(Left to right) Joe Rice, Luigi Capuano and James Robertson of Dundee United. Images: SNS/DC Thomson/Dundee United FC
Dundee United accounts: Behind scenes restructure explained as Tannadice chiefs reveal 'significant investment' gamble
Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United post £2.8 million loss in annual accounts as HUGE post-relegation budget cut…
Akex Greive celebrates a goal against Dundee United in 2022
Dundee United sign Alex Greive on loan as Jim Goodwin outlines what St Mirren…

Conversation