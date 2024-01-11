Dundee United hit with Declan Gallagher surgery blow as Ollie Denham exit strategy mooted

Jim Goodwin admits he may be forced to rethink his January transfer plans after Dundee United centre-back Declan Gallagher underwent surgery to remedy a persistent groin complaint.

Gallagher, 32 is likely to be missing for around a month after going under the knife on Thursday.

The news comes as a hammer-blow to the Tangerines, given his outstanding defensive partnership with Kevin Holt.

Ross Graham will deputise when United face Inverness on Friday night.

“Declan Gallagher went in for surgery on Thursday to sort a groin issue,” confirmed Goodwin. “Gall could potentially be out for three or four weeks.”

He added: “It could change our transfer plans, yes.

“The job of the manager is to suss it all out and there’s plenty of time left in the window.”

Ollie Denham exit likely

That desire to recruit a defender is exacerbated by Goodwin’s admission that a Tannadice exit would be “the best-case scenario” for on-loan Cardiff City kid Ollie Denham.

The Wales under-21 international has not played a competitive minute for the Terrors since enduring testing outings against Spartans and Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup last July.

“Ollie is frustrated,” continued Goodwin. “It was never our intention to bring him up from Cardiff and have him sitting on the bench. He had a difficult start – he’s honest enough to admit that – in team performances that weren’t great from us, as a whole.

“Then Declan Gallagher became available. Having worked with him in the past, it was a no-brainer. I think that was the right call to make when you look at how well Declan and Kevin Holt have played together.

“Ollie hasn’t been able to get back into the team, purely because of how well they have done.

“We’ve had dialogue with Cardiff and the agent, and I’ve been up front with Ollie about it; I don’t want to hinder his development. So, if he can find some regular game-time somewhere, that would be the best-case scenario.”

Louis Moult latest

While Goodwin considers his back-line jigsaw, he will also have a quandary at the top end of the pitch on Friday night as Louis Moult “gradually” recovers from a hamstring complaint.

He added: “We’ve got a decision to make on Louis for the squad.

“It (hamstring) wasn’t great when he came off on Saturday. We hoped it would clear up in its own time over a few days and, although the improvement has been gradual, it’s been slow.

“We’ll make a decision whether the risk is worth taking.”