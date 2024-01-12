Vandals swipe water safety gear from Perth housing development

Vandals are being blamed after safety equipment was swiped from drainage pools next to a Perth housing development.

Warning signs, fencing and a life buoy have gone missing from the SUDS ponds at the Charlotte Gate site off Perth’s Glasgow Road.

The gear was there to alert passers-by to potentially dangerous deep water.

Developer Bellway has promised it will act to resolve the issues.

It comes after Perth resident John Pyper contacted Bellway to ask it to repair a broken fence at Charlotte Gate.

Mr Pyper said: “There is a gap in the fence around the pond where it faces Glasgow Road.

“At a short length of fence, the top two strands of wire are broken.”

He is also urging the firm to make the remaining warning signs more visible.

Mr Pyper said people could easily miss the safety notices.

“The danger warning signs on the fence of the ponds facing Glasgow Road are mainly obscured by the beech hedge,” he said.

Charlotte Gate developer blames Perth vandals

Bellway says it is no longer actively constructing the Charlotte Gate development.

However it has reported the issues to the managing agents.

A Bellway spokesperson said the issues appear to have been caused by vandalism.

And they revealed previously installed fencing, signs and a life buoy had also been removed.

The spokesperson said: “Bellway takes the health and safety of residents and the general public extremely seriously.

“We are aware of the issues regarding the fencing and signage at Charlotte Gate and have raised the matter with our construction teams to ensure that the matter is resolved as quickly as possible.

“The issues appear to have been caused by vandalism as the previously installed fencing has been removed, along with signage and a life buoy that was installed on the site,” they added.:

Bellway’s Charlotte Gate development features 70 homes at Broxden, off Glasgow Road on the western edge of Perth.