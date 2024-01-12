Vandals swipe water safety gear from Perth housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Vandals swipe water safety gear from Perth housing development

Signs, fencing and a life buoy have all gone missing from deep drainage ponds at the Charlotte Gate scheme at Broxden

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
View of homes in the Charlotte Gate development in Perth
A Perth resident raised the alarm at the Charlotte Gate development. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Vandals are being blamed after safety equipment was swiped from drainage pools next to a Perth housing development.

Warning signs, fencing and a life buoy have gone missing from the SUDS ponds at the Charlotte Gate site off Perth’s Glasgow Road.

The gear was there to alert passers-by to potentially dangerous deep water.

Developer Bellway has promised it will act to resolve the issues.

It comes after Perth resident John Pyper contacted Bellway to ask it to repair a broken fence at Charlotte Gate.

Broken fence wire at Charlotte Gate development, Perth
Broken fencing at Charlotte Gate. Image: John Pyper.

Mr Pyper said: “There is a gap in the fence around the pond where it faces Glasgow Road.

“At a short length of fence, the top two strands of wire are broken.”

He is also urging the firm to make the remaining warning signs more visible.

'Danger deep water' sign hidden by leaves
Existing warning signs at Perth’s Charlotte Gate are hard to read. Image: John Pyper.

Mr Pyper said people could easily miss the safety notices.

“The danger warning signs on the fence of the ponds facing Glasgow Road are mainly obscured by the beech hedge,” he said.

Charlotte Gate developer blames Perth vandals

Bellway says it is no longer actively constructing the Charlotte Gate development.

However it has reported the issues to the managing agents.

A Bellway spokesperson said the issues appear to have been caused by vandalism.

And they revealed previously installed fencing, signs and a life buoy had also been removed.

Entrance sign and flags at Charlotte Gate development in Perth
The Charlotte Gate developer says it takes safety concerns seriously. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

The spokesperson said: “Bellway takes the health and safety of residents and the general public extremely seriously.

“We are aware of the issues regarding the fencing and signage at Charlotte Gate and have raised the matter with our construction teams to ensure that the matter is resolved as quickly as possible.

“The issues appear to have been caused by vandalism as the previously installed fencing has been removed, along with signage and a life buoy that was installed on the site,” they added.:

Bellway’s Charlotte Gate development features 70 homes at Broxden, off Glasgow Road on the western edge of Perth.

Conversation