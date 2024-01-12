‘Gucci Glen’ stalker menaced Perth College classmates with fake Instagram account and dog shooting threat

A star-crazed stalker set up a fake social media persona to harass two former college classmates and threatened to have one of their dogs shot.

Singer, podcaster and self-styled fashionista Valentino Murdoch tagged Lady Gaga in an abusive post and told one victim: “You look like a cancer patient.”

The 28-year-old, who claims to “resemble a kind of Prince 2.0 or Gianni Versace 2.0,” invented the moniker Alison Dubois to menace his targets.

Murdoch, from Aberfeldy – he calls it “the Gucci Glen” – pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that cause the pair fear or alarm between March 1 and April 21 2021.

He was excused from attending Perth Sheriff Court this week, citing anxiety issues and agoraphobia but a sheriff deferred sentencing again, insisting Murdoch shows up personally.

Instagram troll

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said the two complainers, both in their early 20s, had gone to Perth College together and Murdoch had attended classes with them between 2014 and 2016.

He told the court: “In March 2021, after posting images of her artwork on Instagram, one of the complainers noticed comments had been added to one of the posts.

“It was from an account named Alison Dubois.”

The post read: “Remember Perth College? Saw print outs of your nasty tweets.

“No point wasting your time doing art when you’re a nasty piece of work yourself.

“You are not a little monster, you’re a Twitter troll. Always will be.”

The message signed off with the word “cis” and then “@ladygaga”.

The “little monster” comment is believed to be a reference to the nickname for Lady Gaga’s followers.

Mr McKenzie said: “The same account commented on images posted by the second complainer.”

It read: “Emo lesbo users. Why do you look like a cancer patient?”

The post continued: “I feel like I’m watching a clown movie, but in real life. This is scary.

“You look like a man.

“You are full of bulls***, there’s nothing wrong with you. You ate loads at college.”

The fiscal depute said: “Both women formed the opinion that it was the accused who created this fake Instagram account.”

He confirmed Murdoch went on to create another bogus account to stalk the women.

“This began on March 28 2021.

“The conduct was slightly different in that messages were sent directly to the complainers, not published publicly on Instagram.

“A considerable number of messages were sent.”

Further messages were not read out in court but The Courier understands in one, Murdoch threatened to have the dog of one of his victim’s shot.

Mr McKenzie said: “Given the latter part of these messages, the complainers were concerned and contacted police.

“Mr Murdoch attended on a voluntary basis at Pitlochry police station, where he was interviewed and then cautioned and charged.”

Personal appearance

Sheriff Eric Brown halted Wednesday’s proceedings and deferred sentence, insisting Murdoch should be present in court.

“In my opinion, this is not a matter that can be dealt with without a personal appearance by the accused,” he said.

“There are many individuals who suffer from symptoms of anxiety and many of them appear before these courts.

“If that was to become a general rule – well, I won’t make further comment, suffice to say that I consider a personal appearance is warranted.”

The charge against Murdoch states he repeatedly posted messages on social media that contained offensive remarks, swearing and threats from his home at Boltachan, near Aberfeldy.

He made derogatory remarks about their appearance and their sexual orientation.

Murdoch further admitted creating false profiles and usernames and used them post offensive and threatening messages.

Murder on the Dancefloor

Murdoch is a former Bosnian refugee who was adopted and moved to Scotland as a toddler in 1997.

He has his own podcast – “Inside the Gucci Glen” – and has multiple pop songs available on streaming sites, including covers of Jolene and Murder on the Dancefloor.

He charges £16 for a Cameo message through his website.

In 2014, he denied being behind a negative trolling campaign against an Aberfeldy café.

Murdoch told The Courier at the time an apparently tell-tale text, suggesting he had written the reviews, had been put on his phone by a jealous friend and was later seen by police.

Officers said the then-19-year-old had been spoken with and been given “suitable advice”.

