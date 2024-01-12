‘Gucci Glen’ stalker menaced Perth College classmates with fake Instagram account and dog shooting threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Gucci Glen’ stalker menaced Perth College classmates with fake Instagram account and dog shooting threat

Singer, podcaster and self-styled fashionista Valentino Murdoch tagged Lady Gaga in an abusive post and told one victim: "You look like a cancer patient."

By Jamie Buchan
Gucci Glen podcaster Valentino Murdoch has been convicted of stalking. Image: LinkedIn.
Gucci Glen podcaster Valentino Murdoch has been convicted of stalking. Image: LinkedIn.

A star-crazed stalker set up a fake social media persona to harass two former college classmates and threatened to have one of their dogs shot.

Singer, podcaster and self-styled fashionista Valentino Murdoch tagged Lady Gaga in an abusive post and told one victim: “You look like a cancer patient.”

The 28-year-old, who claims to “resemble a kind of Prince 2.0 or Gianni Versace 2.0,” invented the moniker Alison Dubois to menace his targets.

Murdoch, from Aberfeldy – he calls it “the Gucci Glen” – pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that cause the pair fear or alarm between March 1 and April 21 2021.

He was excused from attending Perth Sheriff Court this week, citing anxiety issues and agoraphobia but a sheriff deferred sentencing again, insisting Murdoch shows up personally.

Instagram troll

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said the two complainers, both in their early 20s, had gone to Perth College together and Murdoch had attended classes with them between 2014 and 2016.

He told the court: “In March 2021, after posting images of her artwork on Instagram, one of the complainers noticed comments had been added to one of the posts.

“It was from an account named Alison Dubois.”

Valentino Murdoch
Valentino Murdoch. Image: Twitter

The post read: “Remember Perth College? Saw print outs of your nasty tweets.

“No point wasting your time doing art when you’re a nasty piece of work yourself.

“You are not a little monster, you’re a Twitter troll. Always will be.”

The message signed off with the word “cis” and then “@ladygaga”.

The “little monster” comment is believed to be a reference to the nickname for Lady Gaga’s followers.

Lady Gaga at the Grammys
Lady Gaga was tagged in one of Murdoch’s abusive Instagram posts. Image: Shutterstock

Mr McKenzie said: “The same account commented on images posted by the second complainer.”

It read: “Emo lesbo users. Why do you look like a cancer patient?”

The post continued: “I feel like I’m watching a clown movie, but in real life. This is scary.

“You look like a man.

“You are full of bulls***, there’s nothing wrong with you. You ate loads at college.”

The fiscal depute said: “Both women formed the opinion that it was the accused who created this fake Instagram account.”

He confirmed Murdoch went on to create another bogus account to stalk the women.

“This began on March 28 2021.

“The conduct was slightly different in that messages were sent directly to the complainers, not published publicly on Instagram.

“A considerable number of messages were sent.”

Valentino Murdoch
Valentino Murdoch. Image: Twitter

Further messages were not read out in court but The Courier understands in one, Murdoch threatened to have the dog of one of his victim’s shot.

Mr McKenzie said: “Given the latter part of these messages, the complainers were concerned and contacted police.

“Mr Murdoch attended on a voluntary basis at Pitlochry police station, where he was interviewed and then cautioned and charged.”

Personal appearance

Sheriff Eric Brown halted Wednesday’s proceedings and deferred sentence, insisting Murdoch should be present in court.

“In my opinion, this is not a matter that can be dealt with without a personal appearance by the accused,” he said.

“There are many individuals who suffer from symptoms of anxiety and many of them appear before these courts.

“If that was to become a general rule – well, I won’t make further comment, suffice to say that I consider a personal appearance is warranted.”

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

The charge against Murdoch states he repeatedly posted messages on social media that contained offensive remarks, swearing and threats from his home at Boltachan, near Aberfeldy.

He made derogatory remarks about their appearance and their sexual orientation.

Murdoch further admitted creating false profiles and usernames and used them post offensive and threatening messages.

Murder on the Dancefloor

Murdoch is a former Bosnian refugee who was adopted and moved to Scotland as a toddler in 1997.

He has his own podcast – “Inside the Gucci Glen” – and has multiple pop songs available on streaming sites, including covers of Jolene and Murder on the Dancefloor.

He charges £16 for a Cameo message through his website.

Valentino Murdoch
Murdoch in 2013. Image: Supplied.

In 2014, he denied being behind a negative trolling campaign against an Aberfeldy café.

Murdoch told The Courier at the time an apparently tell-tale text, suggesting he had written the reviews, had been put on his phone by a jealous friend and was later seen by police.

Officers said the then-19-year-old had been spoken with and been given “suitable advice”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Margaret Brown will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents' medication
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Stealing tools, booze, vehicles and scratch cards
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; George Kane. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 11/01/2024
Police rammed dangerous Dundee driver near school after chase through city and rural Angus
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Rhylee Moodie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2024
Dangerous Dundee driver accelerated away from police in Perth city centre
Jon Cassidy.
Fife dealer's 48,000 street Valium stashes found after police tip-off
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge
Scott Gall.
'Cruel, inhuman and monstrous' rapist from Carnoustie given life sentence
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Banned list' trial delay and electric knuckles
John Stevenson.
Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school - but denies taking beer into…
blogger breached Salmond rules
Dundee father jailed for sex attacks committed when he was a child