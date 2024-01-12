Blackadders: Dundee law firm’s highest sales in 250-year history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackadders: Dundee law firm’s highest sales in 250-year history

The results are the first under new leaders who plan to make Blackadders a 'top 5' law firm.

By Rob McLaren
Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners of Blackadders. Image: Blackadders
Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners of Blackadders. Image: Blackadders

Dundee-headquartered law firm Blackadders has produced the highest sales in its 250-year history.

The business, which also has branches in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh, has reported its first financial results under its new management.

Emma Gray and Aberdonian Ryan McKay became joint managing partners in July 2022.

The newly filed accounts, for the year ending March 31 2023, show a turnover rise of more than £1 million.

The business showed revenue of £14.4m in the financial year, compared to £13.2m in 2022.

Profit before members’ renumeration and financial shares was £3.7m, up from £3.3m the previous year.

Meanwhile Blackadders’ wealth management business, which trades as a separate company, showed sales of £2.2m, with £691,770 available for distributions.

Plan the become ‘top 5’ law firm

The results follow the co-managing partners’ stating their desire to become a ‘top 5’ law firm in Scotland.

They have set a target of increasing sales to £25m a year by 2025-26.

Mr McKay said: “We are very pleased with the performance. It was a challenging year but we managed to make early progress on a number of reorganisation initiatives. This has shown through to the bottom line.

Blackadders co-managing partner Ryan McKay. Image: Blackadders

“Trading conditions continued to be challenged by the fallout from Covid, the cost-of-living crisis and global conflicts but we have been very clear in concentrating on delivering for our clients.

“By sticking to our values of service excellence, continuous improvement and our people, we have kept the focus of the firm on core activity.

“The understanding from our teams of the need to meet every challenge given to us by our clients has never been greater and this has been reflected positively in the financial performance.”

Blackadders improving sales and profits

Mr McKay said the higher profits was partly due to streamlining operations across the four offices.

Performance in the second half of the year was particularly strong.

The firm has brought in new systems and refreshed its branding.

Mr McKay added: “The new website reflects the trust we have in the quality and consistency of service being delivered across sectors by our teams.

“Given the impact of improved digital technology and the growth that artificial intelligence is already having on our sector, the board is constantly challenging the way the firm works and delivers its services.”

Blackadders, which can trace its roots to 1773, had 217 staff at the end of the financial year.

