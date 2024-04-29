Grocery delivery firm Getir to pull out of UK with about 1,500 jobs at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Grocery delivery firm Getir to pull out of UK with about 1,500 jobs at risk

By Press Association
Getir is to pull out of the UK (Getir/PA)
Getir is to pull out of the UK (Getir/PA)

Grocery delivery firm Getir is to leave the UK, Europe and the US to focus solely on its home market in Turkey, bringing an end to its rapid expansion across the regions since the pandemic.

The company, once valued at £9.5 billion, said it now only makes about 7% of its revenue outside of Turkey after international growth plans stalled.

The move is expected to bring about 1,500 job losses in Britain.

The announcement comes after speculation that Getir’s UK and European operations were struggling financially, following its decision to pull out of Italy and Spain last year.

Getir will also exit Germany and the Netherlands, its only remaining EU markets, as well as the US. The firm’s separate US subsidiary, FreshDirect, will continue operations, it said.

The rapid delivery company said the move would allow it to “focus its financial resources on Turkey”.

“In parallel, Getir has raised a new investment round, led by Mubadala and G Squared. Getir will utilise these funds to bolster its competitive position in its core food and grocery delivery businesses in Turkey.

“Getir expresses its sincere appreciation for the dedication and hard work of all its employees in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US.”

Getir was one of a clutch of fast grocery delivery companies that expanded quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdowns driving heightened consumer demand.

It hit a valuation of 12 billion US dollars (£9.5 billion) in 2022 as it grew its operations across Europe and the US.

Getir even bought rival delivery firm Gorillas in December 2022 in a £96 million deal.

However, as people returned to physical shopping, profit margins fell. In 2023 it cut 14% of its workforce, which then stood at 23,000 staff across Europe.

Competitors such as Deliveroo and Just Eat have also announced more than 2,000 job cuts between them in the last 18 months.

Sky News reported earlier this month that Getir was expecting to cut its UK operation and that it would affect 1,500 workers including warehouse staff, managers and riders.

A spokesperson did not confirm how many jobs would be cut on Monday.