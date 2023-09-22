Blackadders: Dundee growth plans as law firm aims to become ‘top 5’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Blackadders: Dundee growth plans as law firm aims to become ‘top 5’

The firm's co-managing partners - a Dundonian and Aberdonian - are targeted a 50% increase in turnover in the next three years.

By Rob McLaren
Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners of Blackadders. Image: Blackadders
Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners of Blackadders. Image: Blackadders

Blackadders is aiming to increase revenue by 50% and become a ‘top five’ legal firm in the next three years.

It is just over a year since Dundonian Emma Gray and Aberdonian Ryan McKay became the Dundee headquartered firm’s joint managing partners.

They have now announced a bold new strategy to increase its revenue, headcount and standing within the Scottish legal sector.

The vision is to become a “destination” law firm for employees and clients.

Blackadders growth strategy

Emma and Ryan joined Blackadders within a few months of each other 10 years ago.

And when they met to discuss succeeding Johnston Clark as managing partner they realised they had complementary skills.

The pair said sharing responsibility for taking the firm to the next stage of growth has been a success.

Ryan said: “We sat down and spoke honestly to each other about what parts of the job we’d be interested in and good at.

“All the things I wanted to do Emma didn’t want to do and vice versa. There was a natural fit.

Blackadders’ Emma Gray, Johnston Clark and Ryan McKay. Image: Blackadders.

“It is an all-consuming job but being able to bounce ideas off each other is tremendously helpful.”

Ryan leads on delivering financial targets, looking at productivity as well as risk and client relationship issues.

Emma’s passion is on workplace culture, people issues and the working environment.

She said: “We are at a hugely exciting time. We’ve been through a long project with a rebrand which has taken in the view of our colleagues, clients and the marketplace.

“It feels like we’re at a tipping point.”

Blackadders ambition

The firm has more than 220 staff across its four offices in Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

An imminent office move in Dundee is on the cards while the pair say the Aberdeen office will soon be at capacity.

Currently the firm’s annual sales around £17 million, of which around £2m is from its wealth management arm.

The co-managing directors have targeted revenue of £25m by 2025-26.

They are not ruling out making acquisitions to achieve this goal.

Ryan and Emma with the new Blackadders trainees. Image: Blackadders.

Ryan said: “We are looking at organic growth but we are conscious getting from £17m to £25m is difficult to do in terms of productivity and bringing in additional partners.

“We are looking at the opportunities in the ever changing Scottish legal market.

“A lot of our growth to date has been as the result of a number of successful mergers so we can’t discount doing that.”

Emma said equally important is their standing in the Scottish legal sector.

She said: “We want to be a destination law firm and for people to be proud to have us as their lawyers.

“We have recently taken on 10 new trainees.

“The work we do and the talent in the business is as good as anywhere else. I want us to be a top five firm in terms of our reputation.

“We want to become an employer of choice. For us, it’s all about people and service.”

More from Business

NatWest has resolved a technical issue affecting its cash deposit machines (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest says ‘no customer will be left out of pocket’ after cash deposit glitch
A general view of Diagon Alley at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden (David Parry/PA)
4,000 more jobs predicted with expansion of Warner Bros Studios Leavesden
(PA)
Consumer confidence continues to rise amid cost-of-living woes
Staple foods like rice, spaghetti, baked beans and tea bags can cost more than three times as much if budget versions are unavailable, according to a study (PA)
Staple foods can cost three times as much if budget options unavailable – Which?
Liz Truss’s mini-budget sparked economic turmoil (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour vows legal change to avert another Truss-style budget ‘disaster’
Rupert Murdoch’s first-born son rejoined the empire in 2014 as co-chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox (PA)
Lachlan Murdoch: The heir apparent who took time out from the family business
Microsoft has unveiled a new AI-powered assistant for its Windows PCs (Microsoft/PA)
Microsoft unveils new Copilot AI assistant for Windows
London’s top markets closed lower on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE slips despite Bank of England interest rate pause as pound tumbles
The bar area of the hotel. Image: Drysdale & Company.
Recently upgraded family-run Fife hotel on sale for £780,000
Rupert Murdoch will retire as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses after almost seven decades at the helm of his sprawling media empire (PA)
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox and News Corp chairman

Conversation