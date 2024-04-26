Whitbread set for profit and sales jumps despite pressure on hospitality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Whitbread set for profit and sales jumps despite pressure on hospitality

By Press Association
A Premier Inn in London (Mike Egerton/PA)
A Premier Inn in London (Mike Egerton/PA)

Whitbread is set to reveal a rise in revenues and profits for the past year as investors will be keen for a positive outlook for hospitality spending.

The Premier Inn and Beefeater owner will unveil its latest annual results in an update on April 30.

Shareholders will be on the lookout for positive signals about future trading, with the company’s share price currently at its lowest levels for a year.

It comes amid a challenging backdrop for the hospitality sector, with many Britons opting to spend time at home in favour of going out to pubs and restaurants in the face of the higher cost of living.

Nevertheless, the group is predicted to reveal a 14% increase in revenues to £2.99 billion for the 2023/24 financial year.

A consensus of analysts have also forecast that it will show pre-tax profits of £565 million for the year, from £413.4 million a year earlier.

Whitbread has been supported by growing its hotel estate, adding around 2,000 new rooms to increase sales.

Earlier this year, the company said it has benefited from strong pricing and availability compared to its competitors in order to help drive growth.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Whitbread’s Premier Inn enjoys an enviable position in the mid-range hotel sector.

“With revenues per available room having surged by nearly 40% above pre-pandemic levels, the value tag no longer seems quite so appropriate to attach to the chain.

“However, amid cost-of-living headwinds, there are only so many price increases that tourists will stomach, so investors will be keen to see that demand is still continuing despite the price hikes.”

Ivor Jones and Douglas Jack at Peel Hunt have suggested there could be cause for optimism around the company, suggesting investors buy into the stock and indicating it could see sales improve over the summer.

“Recent weakness in industry has been misinterpreted – demand pick up in summer and, with it, pricing power,” they said.

“The post-pandemic recovery is over and, with persistent cost inflation, profit growth if harder to come by.

“However, it is harder still for independents and Whitbread comes with a cheap option for Germany.”

The company is predicted to show reduced profits from its German business for the year although this is also expected to grow on the back of recent investments.

Another area of interest for investors will be the group’s pub restaurant portfolio.

Shareholders will have an eye out for any potential updates related to the sale of properties or transformation of sites into hotels after the Times reported it drafted in advisers to sell around a third of its worst performing Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pubs.