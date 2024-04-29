London’s FTSE 100 holds onto gains after record-breaking week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

London’s FTSE 100 holds onto gains after record-breaking week

By Press Association
The UK’s top stock market index held onto gains after a record-breaking week (John Stillwell/PA)
The UK’s top stock market index held onto gains after a record-breaking week (John Stillwell/PA)

The UK’s top stock market index held onto gains on Monday as London’s market rally continues to push it to new all-time highs.

A stronger session for miners and financial services stocks helped lift the FTSE 100 higher at the start of the week.

It moved 7.2 points higher, or 0.09%, to close at 8,147.03, the latest record high closing price for the index.

It follows a strong week for the FTSE 100 which was buoyed by a raft of strong earnings reports and news of takeover approaches for London-listed stocks.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets for Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “April has been a record-breaking month for the blue-chip index, with a glass-half full sentiment dominating.

“The FTSE has gained more than 11% over the last six months, with super-patient investors finally rewarded by this spurt of growth.

“The weaker pound against the dollar has been a key player in the power surge, with the greenback gaining ground against a basket of currencies on the latest interest rate expectations.”

The FTSE outperformed its European peers on Monday. Germany’s Dax index was down 0.16% and France’s Cac 40 closed 0.29% lower.

Over in the US, top stock markets opened higher as shares in Tesla soared, amid reports its founder Elon Musk met with the Chinese premier in Beijing.

The S&P 500 was up 0.25% and Dow Jones up 0.2% by the time European markets closed.

Meanwhile, it was a strong session for the pound which was up 0.45% to 1.255 US dollars and 0.3% higher at 1.171 euros.

In company news, shares in Hipgnosis Songs Fund edged higher as the bidding battle for the music royalties fund stepped up a gear.

Hipgnosis said it has agreed to a 1.6 billion US dollar takeover by US private equity giant Blackstone, which trumps rival suitor Concord’s £1.2 billion bid that was tabled last week.

Shares in Hipgnosis have soared by 50% since the bidding war kicked off in mid-April. On Monday, its share price closed just 0.4% higher.

Elsewhere, Anglo American was among the biggest risers of the day amid speculation that a potential buyer was weighing up an improved bid for the mining giant.

Anglo American, last week, said it had rejected a takeover proposal by Australian rival BHP, which would have created the world’s largest copper miner.

But reports on Monday suggested that BHP was considering raising its offer, helping lift shares in Anglo American 4% higher on Monday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Entain, up 34p to 818.2p; Anglo American, up 107p to 2,750p; DS Smith, up 11.6p to 351.6p; Frasers, up 24.5p to 820.5p; and Beazley, up 19.5p to 657.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were: JD Sports, down 3.55p to 116.6p; Ashtead, down 130p to 5,974p; B&M European, down 10.8p to 517p; Centrica, down 2.65p to 131.05p; and ConvaTec, down 4.6p to 253.2p.