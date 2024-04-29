Blackstone raises Hipgnosis bid to £1.26bn in takeover battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackstone raises Hipgnosis bid to £1.26bn in takeover battle

By Press Association
Nile Rodgers, cofounder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has agreed a 1.56 billion US dollar (£1.26 billion) takeover by US private equity giant Blackstone in the latest twist in the battle to buy the music rights owner of artists including Beyonce and Mark Ronson (Ian West/PA Wire)
Hipgnosis Songs Fund has agreed to a 1.56 billion US dollar (£1.26 billion) takeover by US private equity giant Blackstone in the latest twist in the battle to buy the music rights owner of artists including Beyonce and Mark Ronson.

Blackstone is offering 1.30 US dollars (£1.04) a share for the company, which trumps rival suitor Concord’s 1.25 US dollars (£1) a share bid that was tabled last week.

Hipgnosis’ board has recommended the offer to its shareholders, withdrawing its backing for Concord’s bid.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Nile Rodgers (left) and Merck Mercuriadis (right) founded Hipgnosis in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

The bidding war between Concord, which is backed by Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone, has engulfed the music rights giant of late, pushing its share price up by more than 50% since it kicked off in mid-April.

Founded by former Beyonce manager Merck Mercuriadis and Chic cofounder Nile Rodgers in 2018, Hipgnosis holds the keys to some of the music industry’s best-known assets.

It also owns the rights to tracks by Blondie, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Shakira.

Hipgnosis said it recommends the improved deal to its shareholders, urging them to take “no further action” with regards to last week’s offer from Concord.

Any deal would need backing from investors to go ahead.

Robert Naylor, chairman of Hipgnosis, said: “Since we started our strategic review, we have been clearly focused on looking at all the options to deliver shareholder value.

“We are delighted that, following competitive interests in acquiring Hipgnosis, our investors now have a chance to immediately realise their holding at an increased premium.”

The takeover approaches come amid an increasingly strained relationship between the board of Hipgnosis and its investment adviser, Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM).

HSM threatened earlier this month to “use all means necessary” to defend its contractual position and interests.

It follows Hipgnosis calling for HSM, which is majority-owned by Blackstone, to agree an orderly termination of their investment advisory agreement in order to help the deal pass.

Blackstone is one of the biggest alternative investment managers in the world, with vast holdings in the real estate, insurance and other sectors.

Qasim Abbas, senior managing director of Blackstone, said: “Our offer price, which has been unanimously recommended by the board, represents a significant premium to the unaffected share price and allows shareholders to realise immediate and attractive value for their shareholding.

“The offer is the result of extensive discussion and negotiations with the board and provides shareholders the certainty of cash today.

“Blackstone is a long-term investor with deep experience of investing across the media and entertainment sectors, including in music rights.

“The breadth of the Blackstone platform, combined with our operational expertise, will support and enhance the value of the acquired rights.”