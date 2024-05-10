Angus child rapist who molested girl after McDonald’s trips said: ‘I’m a monster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus child rapist who molested girl after McDonald’s trips said: ‘I’m a monster’

Paedophile Kevin Ferguson forced himself on his youngest victim after taking her to McDonald’s, Glasgow High Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Arbroath McDonald's
Ferguson molested one girl after trips to McDonalds in Arbroath.

A child rapist who repeatedly molested a 10-year-old girl in an Angus lay-by after trips to McDonald’s, later told a friend: “I’m a f***ing monster.”

Paedophile Kevin Ferguson forced himself on the youngster after taking her to McDonald’s, Glasgow High Court heard.

As she cried and told him to stop, he shouted at her to stay quiet.

Ferguson also admitted raping another child, aged 12, at a property in Montrose

The 43-year-old was warned he faced “significant” jail time.

Shouted at girl to keep quiet

The court heard how Ferguson was 36 when he preyed on his first victim, who was just 10.

Advocate depute Kath Harper said: “The complainer is not able to recall how it began but remembers it happened in the accused’s silver car.

“She said was abused about half a dozen times over this period.”

The court was told Ferguson regularly picked up the child after school.

She would sit on a booster seat in the front passenger seat, Ms Harper said.

“They would eat together at McDonald’s in Arbroath and afterwards the accused would drive her to a lay-by.”

glasgow high court
Ferguson pled guilty at Glasgow High Court.

Ferguson put his hands inside the girl’s underwear and molested her, the court heard.

Each assault lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

“The complainer wriggled, cried, asked the accused to stop and attempted to pull his hand away,” Ms Harper said.

“The accused would shout at her and tell her to be quiet.

“Over time, the complainer started wearing tighter clothing in an effort to stop the accused assaulting her.

“However, the abuse continued.”

The girl later told her mother what had been happening.

‘He’s a paedophile’

Ms Harper said Ferguson forced himself on the second child at a house in Montrose, when he was 41 and she was 12.

“He gave her an iPad and told her to go into a bedroom.

“She did what she was told.

“The accused then took off her trousers, before taking off his own clothing.”

Ferguson raped the girl multiple times on various occasions.

After the first attack, the youngster noticed blood when she went to the bathroom.

Eventually, the girl told her dad that she did not want to be with the accused.

When asked why, she replied: “Because he’s a paedophile.”

She tearfully disclosed that Ferguson “put his pee pee in my bum.”

‘I’m a f***ing monster’

Ferguson was later confronted by the mother of one of his victims.

He replied: “What the f***?” but did not deny the allegations.

Ferguson later told an associate: “I’ve f***ed up, I’ve ruined by life.“

He added: “I’m a f***ing monster.”

Ferguson was later arrested by police at a car park in Stirling.

Ferguson, who is from Montrose but now remanded at Perth Prison, pled guilty to sexually assaulting his first victim on various occasions at a lay-by between A933 and B9134, near Brechin, between July 2017 and July 2018.

He further admitted assaulting and raping the second girl between February and July 2023.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe pointed to Ferguson’s criminal history, including 15 convictions for assault.

“This represents something of a sea change in Mr Ferguson’s offending,” he said.

“He is under no illusion that this will result in a significant custodial sentence.”

Judge Lord Arthurson deferred sentence for background reports and a risk assessment.

He placed Ferguson on the Sex Offenders Register and told him: “These are appalling offences and you will be receiving a significant disposal when I see you again.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

