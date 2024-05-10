Angus child rapist who molested girl after McDonald’s trips said: ‘I’m a monster’

A child rapist who repeatedly molested a 10-year-old girl in an Angus lay-by after trips to McDonald’s, later told a friend: “I’m a f***ing monster.”

Paedophile Kevin Ferguson forced himself on the youngster after taking her to McDonald’s, Glasgow High Court heard.

As she cried and told him to stop, he shouted at her to stay quiet.

Ferguson also admitted raping another child, aged 12, at a property in Montrose

The 43-year-old was warned he faced “significant” jail time.

Shouted at girl to keep quiet

The court heard how Ferguson was 36 when he preyed on his first victim, who was just 10.

Advocate depute Kath Harper said: “The complainer is not able to recall how it began but remembers it happened in the accused’s silver car.

“She said was abused about half a dozen times over this period.”

The court was told Ferguson regularly picked up the child after school.

She would sit on a booster seat in the front passenger seat, Ms Harper said.

“They would eat together at McDonald’s in Arbroath and afterwards the accused would drive her to a lay-by.”

Ferguson put his hands inside the girl’s underwear and molested her, the court heard.

Each assault lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

“The complainer wriggled, cried, asked the accused to stop and attempted to pull his hand away,” Ms Harper said.

“The accused would shout at her and tell her to be quiet.

“Over time, the complainer started wearing tighter clothing in an effort to stop the accused assaulting her.

“However, the abuse continued.”

The girl later told her mother what had been happening.

‘He’s a paedophile’

Ms Harper said Ferguson forced himself on the second child at a house in Montrose, when he was 41 and she was 12.

“He gave her an iPad and told her to go into a bedroom.

“She did what she was told.

“The accused then took off her trousers, before taking off his own clothing.”

Ferguson raped the girl multiple times on various occasions.

After the first attack, the youngster noticed blood when she went to the bathroom.

Eventually, the girl told her dad that she did not want to be with the accused.

When asked why, she replied: “Because he’s a paedophile.”

She tearfully disclosed that Ferguson “put his pee pee in my bum.”

‘I’m a f***ing monster’

Ferguson was later confronted by the mother of one of his victims.

He replied: “What the f***?” but did not deny the allegations.

Ferguson later told an associate: “I’ve f***ed up, I’ve ruined by life.“

He added: “I’m a f***ing monster.”

Ferguson was later arrested by police at a car park in Stirling.

Ferguson, who is from Montrose but now remanded at Perth Prison, pled guilty to sexually assaulting his first victim on various occasions at a lay-by between A933 and B9134, near Brechin, between July 2017 and July 2018.

He further admitted assaulting and raping the second girl between February and July 2023.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe pointed to Ferguson’s criminal history, including 15 convictions for assault.

“This represents something of a sea change in Mr Ferguson’s offending,” he said.

“He is under no illusion that this will result in a significant custodial sentence.”

Judge Lord Arthurson deferred sentence for background reports and a risk assessment.

He placed Ferguson on the Sex Offenders Register and told him: “These are appalling offences and you will be receiving a significant disposal when I see you again.”

