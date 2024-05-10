Dundee set for THREE Pret A Mangers as two more openings revealed

Popular sandwich chain Pret A Manger has revealed two more Dundee locations as it looks to open three cafes in the city.

The sandwich chain will open at the new BT call centre by Greenmarket and 3-5 Whitehall Crescent by September at the latest.

It comes after it was announced earlier this year that Pret had applied to open on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry at the old M&Co site.

Pret A Manger announces Dundee city centre locations

Dundee does not currently have a Pret A Manger – with the closest restaurant in St Andrews.

The stores will be owned by Joup Group – who run Domino’s franchises throughout Dundee and Angus.

The Whitehall Crescent cafe is set to be part of plans to convert the former Antalia site into flats and a restaurant.

Glasgow-based Joup Group will run the restaurants after securing a seven-figure deal with HSBC.

Henry Dawes, CEO of Joup Group, said: “We are really excited to continue to grow our business by becoming the Pret A Manger franchisee in Scotland.

“We would not have been able to make this happen if it was not for the consistent support from HSBC UK.

“I’ve been involved with Dominos for a long time and was looking for another brand to do.

“I love Pret it’s a great product and brand.

“I hope it will be a good thing for Dundee folk.

“Time will tell if it will do well, but I certainly like it.”

Henry Dawes previously told The Courier he wants to open five stores across the region.

Kevin McKenna, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “We are pleased to have supported Joup Group’s ambitions for 14 years now.

“This funding package is particularly satisfying given the creation of more than 150 jobs, which will provide an economic boost to communities across Scotland.”