Mum ‘cried happy tears’ as fans and players paid tribute to Dundee FC fan, 9

A Dundee mum says she cried “happy tears” after players and fans twice paid tribute to her late son.

Dundee FC fan Stuart Gauld died aged nine last Monday after falling unwell with a mystery illness.

Mum Toni Hunt was at the club’s game against Kilmarnock on Saturday, where two tributes were paid to the youngster.

Players from both clubs gathered in the centre circle ahead of kick-off for a minute’s applause, and then the game stopped during the ninth minute for a further period of clapping.

‘It was such a great thing they did’

Fans praised players from both teams who paused to take part in the applause, along with referee Calum Scott.

Tony, from Whitfield, says it was an emotional day.

She said: “It was such a great thing they did. It was very emotional but it was happy tears.

“Stuart would have been over the moon with it.”

One poster on X shared a clip of the ninth-minute tribute and said: “I knew the fans on both sides would applaud in the ninth minute, but for both teams and the referee to stop and pay respect is something else.”

Others responded to praise the actions of those on and off the pitch.

One wrote: “A touch of class, that, from players, fans and officials.”

Fans praise ’emotional’ tribute to Stuart Gauld at Dundee FC game

Another posted: “Fair play to the ref for doing this. Massive respect to him and everyone who (did) the minute’s applause for the young lad.”

One other fan said: “It was very emotional. It’s moments like this that remind you what’s important.”

The Rowntree Primary School pupil died in his mum’s arms, just over a fortnight after he became unwell.

The cause of his death is still not known.