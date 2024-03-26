Sandwich chain Pret A Manger set to open in Broughty Ferry

Sandwich chain Pret a Manger is set to open a new shop in Broughty Ferry.

A building warrant application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to fit out the former M&Co unit on Brook Street.

If approved, £150,000 worth of external and internal alterations will be carried out at the vacant store to transform it into the popular food chain.

The application also seeks to create an additional retail unit to rear of the store.

The Brook Street unit has lain empty since M&Co shut last April after the company went into administration. All 170 its stores across the UK were closed.

Before M&Co, the unit used to be home to Woolworths.

Local businessman behind plans

Grove Academy-educated businessman Henry Dawes, who runs Domino’s pizza outlets across Dundee and Angus, is behind the Pret a Manger plans.

The 45-year-old is also the Pret franchisee for the east of Scotland.

Speaking to The Courier last year, Mr Dawes explained why he hoped to open at least five units across the region.

He said: “I’ve been working on this for some time.

“They are a fantastic company, I’ve looked at other franchises and Pret stood out.

“The brand is fantastic and the product is fantastic.

“It’s kind of what I tried to open in 2002 with my first sandwich shop so for me it’s a nice full circle.”

The Pret a Manger plans come as fast food chain Dr Noodles also lodged an application to open a new takeaway on the same street.

The proposed Broughty Ferry outlet is earmarked for the vacant unit beside the former M&Co store and will offer offer both sit-in and takeaway food.

The site used to be home to a clothes shop and a charity store.

Pret a Manger also has a premises in St Andrews, however there are none in Dundee.

Its first shop was opened in 1986 and there are now around 450 across the UK.

The chain is known for its sandwich and coffee offering and allows customers to buy a £30 a month subscription – giving them access to up to five coffees a day at any branch across the country.