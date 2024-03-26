Sandwich chain Pret A Manger set to open in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Sandwich chain Pret A Manger set to open in Broughty Ferry

A building warrant application has been lodged to seeking permission to refit the former M&Co unit on Brook Street.

By Laura Devlin
The Brook Street unit has lain empty since M&Co shut last April. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
Sandwich chain Pret a Manger is set to open a new shop in Broughty Ferry.

A building warrant application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to fit out the former M&Co unit on Brook Street.

If approved, £150,000 worth of external and internal alterations will be carried out at the vacant store to transform it into the popular food chain.

The application also seeks to create an additional retail unit to rear of the store.

The Brook Street unit has lain empty since M&Co shut last April after the company went into administration. All 170 its stores across the UK were closed.

Before M&Co, the unit used to be home to Woolworths.

Local businessman behind plans

Grove Academy-educated businessman Henry Dawes, who runs Domino’s pizza outlets across Dundee and Angus, is behind the Pret a Manger plans.

The 45-year-old is also the Pret franchisee for the east of Scotland.

Speaking to The Courier last year, Mr Dawes explained why he hoped to open at least five units across the region.

Henry Dawes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He said: “I’ve been working on this for some time.

“They are a fantastic company, I’ve looked at other franchises and Pret stood out.

“The brand is fantastic and the product is fantastic.

“It’s kind of what I tried to open in 2002 with my first sandwich shop so for me it’s a nice full circle.”

The Pret a Manger plans come as fast food chain Dr Noodles also lodged an application to open a new takeaway on the same street.

M&Co shut down last year. Image: DC Thomson.

The proposed Broughty Ferry outlet is earmarked for the vacant unit beside the former M&Co store and will offer offer both sit-in and takeaway food.

The site used to be home to a clothes shop and a charity store.

Pret a Manger also has a premises in St Andrews, however there are none in Dundee.

People choosing food inside Pret a Manger. Image: Shutterstock. 

Its first shop was opened in 1986 and there are now around 450 across the UK.

The chain is known for its sandwich and coffee offering and allows customers to buy a £30 a month subscription – giving them access to up to five coffees a day at any branch across the country.

Dundee vape crusader Laura Young to help draft new ban
Dundee man who killed Glastonbury grandad detained indefinitely
Man, 30, in court after Arbroath shop front destroyed
Half of giant gorilla statue found near Dundee - 90 miles from home
All you need to know as Dundee open-top bus tours return for 2024
Dundee chef banned for 'appalling' driving before BMW crash in Fife
Dundee city centre retail unit which was empty for over seven years owned by…
Dundee man tipped tree and smeared blood on partner in Christmas Day rampage
'Not as easy as it looks': Dundee University student appears on Countdown
Indie rock band Cast to play Fat Sam's in Dundee as part of UK…
