Brechin City star who sparked title party in Buckie hopes memories inspire midweek Highland League heroics

Grady McGrath sparked an almighty pitch scramble at Buckie Thistle when he netted the goal that sealed Brechin City’s Highland League title success last season.

With over 1,000 making the trip north from Angus for the title shoot-out last April, jubilant fans raced onto the Victoria Park turf to celebrate McGrath’s last-gasp sealing strike in a 2-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

The City supporters held the game up for several minutes before invading the pitch a second time to mark their side’s first-ever Highland League title win.

Brechin will return to Buckie on Wednesday for the first time since that historic day, knowing that a win will open up a 12-point gap on their rivals.

With Fraserburgh and Banks O’Dee also still in the title mix, City would move to within eight points of the finish line with a win in Buckie.

And McGrath hopes Brechin can use memories of their last trip there to inspire further glory.

“I’ll never forget that day at Buckie,” said ex-Dundee youngster McGrath, 21. “I must have watched replays of my goal about 100 times.

“It was a massive relief when we got our first goal with five minutes to go and when the second went in it was chaotic.

“There was a sea of Brechin fans behind the goal and they came onto the pitch. The game was delayed and when it kicked off we were confirmed as champions.

“Those are the moments you play football for. I’m still young and I hope there are many more trophy wins to come but you can never tell in this game.

“You have to savour every big moment because you don’t know what is around the corner.

“But it also makes us hungry to win more and we know that if we can get a result up at Buckie it could be a very important one.”

McGrath is hitting form at the business end of the season.

Despite starting just three times since mid-January, he’s already closing in on last year’s goal tally of 35.

On 32 in all competitions, McGrath has now netted a staggering 151 goals in three seasons at East Craigie and Brechin City.

And he has kept a personal diary of every single strike as he bids to smash last season’s goal record.

McGrath added: “Goals are important to me. They are what I live for as a striker and I’ve got them all noted down on my phone.

“Every time I score, I mark the date and the opposition down. It’s nice to look back on and see who I’m getting goals against. I want to tick them all off and it feels good when I’m adding more on to the list.

“I got 35 last year and I’m on 32 with six games to go so hopefully I can get even more this year.

“I’ve been out of the side a bit this year so it’s been good to get back in. Hopefully I can keep playing well, scoring goals and see where it takes us.

“We went from a big high of winning the title last year to a low as we lost out to Spartans in the pyramid play-offs. We’d love to go one stage further this time.”