Brechin City star who sparked title party in Buckie hopes memories inspire midweek Highland League heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City star who sparked title party in Buckie hopes memories inspire midweek Highland League heroics

Grady McGrath's goal at Buckie sealed last season's Highland League title for Brechin.

Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ewan Smith

Grady McGrath sparked an almighty pitch scramble at Buckie Thistle when he netted the goal that sealed Brechin City’s Highland League title success last season.

With over 1,000 making the trip north from Angus for the title shoot-out last April, jubilant fans raced onto the Victoria Park turf to celebrate McGrath’s last-gasp sealing strike in a 2-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

The City supporters held the game up for several minutes before invading the pitch a second time to mark their side’s first-ever Highland League title win.

Brechin will return to Buckie on Wednesday for the first time since that historic day, knowing that a win will open up a 12-point gap on their rivals.

With Fraserburgh and Banks O’Dee also still in the title mix, City would move to within eight points of the finish line with a win in Buckie.

Brechin star Grady McGrath (left) with the Highland League trophy after last season’s title decider at Buckie Thistle. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And McGrath hopes Brechin can use memories of their last trip there to inspire further glory.

“I’ll never forget that day at Buckie,” said ex-Dundee youngster McGrath, 21. “I must have watched replays of my goal about 100 times.

“It was a massive relief when we got our first goal with five minutes to go and when the second went in it was chaotic.

“There was a sea of Brechin fans behind the goal and they came onto the pitch. The game was delayed and when it kicked off we were confirmed as champions.

“Those are the moments you play football for. I’m still young and I hope there are many more trophy wins to come but you can never tell in this game.

Jubilant Brechin City fans.  Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

You have to savour every big moment because you don’t know what is around the corner.

“But it also makes us hungry to win more and we know that if we can get a result up at Buckie it could be a very important one.”

McGrath is hitting form at the business end of the season.

Despite starting just three times since mid-January, he’s already closing in on last year’s goal tally of 35.

On 32 in all competitions, McGrath has now netted a staggering 151 goals in three seasons at East Craigie and Brechin City.

And he has kept a personal diary of every single strike as he bids to smash last season’s goal record.

Grady McGrath (left) celebrating after his goal at Buckie Thistle last season. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

McGrath added: “Goals are important to me. They are what I live for as a striker and I’ve got them all noted down on my phone.

“Every time I score, I mark the date and the opposition down. It’s nice to look back on and see who I’m getting goals against. I want to tick them all off and it feels good when I’m adding more on to the list.

“I got 35 last year and I’m on 32 with six games to go so hopefully I can get even more this year.

“I’ve been out of the side a bit this year so it’s been good to get back in. Hopefully I can keep playing well, scoring goals and see where it takes us.

“We went from a big high of winning the title last year to a low as we lost out to Spartans in the pyramid play-offs. We’d love to go one stage further this time.”

More from Football

A Dundee United flag at Tannadice
Dundee United launch 2024/25 season tickets with price freeze - as club bid to…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and assistant Colin Cameron.
Ian Murray has praise for No.2 Colin Cameron as Raith Rovers gear up for…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee receive SEPA stadium boost as Dee4Life get answers on Camperdown ownership and timeline
Cowdenbeath managerial target Stevie Crawford.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford eyed for Cowdenbeath vacancy
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: DCT
Eye-catching stats behind Dundee with and without Antonio Portales - and does Mexican have…
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Ross Docherty 'itching' for crack at Raith Rovers as Dundee United skipper notes 'noise'…
5
Wallace Duffy celebrates his Inverness opener.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must overcome big-game blips to put pressure on Raith
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Craig Levein confirms Sven Sprangler's season 'most likely' over after St Johnstone star travels…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. striker Alex Jakubiak.
Dunfermline boss James McPake gives contract update on former Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has added well to his squad. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee boss has proved he can build a squad fit for the…

Conversation