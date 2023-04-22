Brechin City win first-ever Highland League title as ‘small city dreams big’ in quest to return to SPFL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City win first-ever Highland League title as ‘small city dreams big’ in quest to return to SPFL

City's trophy success has helped the Angus side secure a place in the SPFL pyramid play-offs with the chance to end their two-year exile from League Two.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City have claimed the Highland League title. Image: DCT Media

Brechin City have clinched the Highland League title for the first time in their 117-year history with a victory at Buckie Thistle.

But while City will rightly bask in the glory of their trophy success, they will hope it will their last-ever Highland League success.

Brechin’s 2-0 win over Buckie, courtesy of goals from Ewan Louden and Grady McGrath over Buckie Thistle came in a dramatic final day shoot-out at Victoria Park.

It secured a pyramid play-off semi-final with Lowland League champions Spartans next weekend.

They will travel to Edinburgh for the first leg, with the return at Glebe Park on May 6th.

Victory in that tie will earn them a two-leg shoot-out with bottom side in League Two.

That gives them a chance to return to the SPFL two years after relegation.

But with City due to return to Glebe Park for a trophy parade and Player of the Year celebration, Saturday night belonged to the Highland League title success.

Brechin City: Small city, big dreams

The Angus cathedral city of Brechin woke up eagerly anticipating their shot at glory.

Brechin, with just over 7,000 inhabitants, may be a small city but it has big dreams.

Shop windows across Brechin were decked out in red-and-white. Families deserted their Angus base for the day.

An estimated 750 Brechin fans made the 196-mile round trip to the Moray Firth coast town of Buckie.

And they gave the team a terrific send-off as the players greeted the cavalcade of buses leaving Glebe Park at 11am on Saturday morning.

With the club anthem ‘Tractor Song’ being sung as far as Gran Canaria by ex-pat Brechin City fan Dave Stuart the word of City’s title charge was spreading.

But nothing less than a win would do for Brechin on the day and they got it in style.

Follow Courier Sport’s coverage as we bring the best bits from Saturday’s trophy parade and, courtesy of our sister title Press and Journal, exclusive highlights from the victory in Buckie.

 

