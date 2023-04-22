Ian Murray says Raith Rovers were worth a point and open up on ‘harsh’ red cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray says Raith Rovers were worth a point and open up on ‘harsh’ red cards

Rovers finished the match at Cappielow with nine men after two players were ordered off.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was disappointed with the referee. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was disappointed with the referee. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray hit out at a lack of communication from referee Dan McFarlane after two red cards in their 1-0 defeat to Morton.

The Raith Rovers manager was happy with his side’s performance after again being limited in numbers.

Sam Stanton pulled out after his partner went into labour, adding to a lengthy injury list.

Morton kept their playoff hopes alive through Alex King’s second-minute goal, but Rovers responded well to a poor start, despite the defeat.

Raith Rovers’ right-back Ross Millen. Image SNS.

“It was a really hard game,” said the Rovers boss. “It was quite a good game, end to end.

Adapting to the surface

“The pitch was really hard to play on today. It was really firey. It’s solid, actually.

“We had to adapt to that. We were sloppy for the first 10-15 minutes until we got to grips with Morton’s physicality and the aggressive side of their game.

“After that I thought we played really well, a really good away performance.

“I told the players to be proud of what they put into that game – albeit we’re not proud of the result.

“Overall I thought we were worth a point at least.”

Rovers finished the game with nine men after second bookings for Tom Lang and Lewis Vaughan.

Murray was disappointed with the decisions and with how unapproachable the referee was during the match.

“It was pretty harsh on us and the individual players,” said Murray.

“You’ve got to go by the letter of the law, but I thought Tom’s first one hit his chest.

Tom Lang was one of two Raith players ordered off. Image: SNS.

“The second one, yeah he’s had a couple of we nips, but there’s no malice.

“Vonny’s first one was never a yellow and then it’s cost him a red card.

“He punches the ball to the ground but he’s frustrated because we were breaking and the referee has pulled it back – go and book the player after.

“Players get frustrated, it’s natural. Unfortunately the referees don’t understand that too much.

“And the way they speak to you as well is not ideal. It’s half the battle, some of them can’t speak to you.

“The ones that do, you find you can discuss things and get answers. But some of them don’t.”

‘Nowehere near it’

His Morton counterpart was slightly frustrated with his side’s performance but is pleased to still be in the hunt for fourth place.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS.

“I’m happy with the three points certainly but performance, no,” he said.

“The first 20 minutes we were very good but after that nowhere near it.

“Listen, the most important thing was the three points to keep us in the running for the play-offs.

