Morton v Raith verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rovers finish with nine men

Ian Murray's side conceded early in a frustrating afternoon at Cappielow.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' right-back Ross Millen. Image SNS.
Raith Rovers' right-back Ross Millen. Image SNS.

Raith Rovers confirmed they will finish in seventh position with a 1-0 defeat at Cappielow.

Morton’s Alex King scored the only goal of the game after two minutes as Ian Murray’s side took a while to get going in a sunny Greenock.

Lewis Vaughan had a number of half-chances – and was later sent off – on another difficult afternoon for Rovers, with more late call-offs ahead of the game.

Dylan Easton, Sam Stanton and Ryan Nolan were the latest to drop out, leaving the Rovers manager with just three outfield substitutes.

The away side finished the game with nine men after Tom Lang was also ordered off late in the game.

Key moments

Raith were behind after just two minutes due to King’s header and struggled to get up the pitch in the early stages.

The visitors looked more threatening as the half progressed, especially after Aidan Connolly switched sides with Ethan Ross and took up his favoured right-sided role.

Most of what Rovers created came down that flank, with Connolly linking well with Ross Millen, Lewis Vaughan and William Akio.

The closest they came was when Vaughan headed wide at the back post from Connolly’s cross.

Other than that a speculative hooked shot and another tame effort from the edge of the box – both from Vaughan – were the only other notable chances.

After hemming Rovers in for the early parts of the half, Morton lost their grip as the break drew nearer.

Though Calvin Miller did go close and Darragh O’Connor sent a header straight at Jamie MacDonald.

Rovers were much better after the restart, with Vaughan again on the end of most of the chances.

After firing over following a good move, he cracked the underside bar with a fantastic effort from outside the box.

He then hit the side netting, again from distance, and Raith’s positive start forced Morton boss Dougie Imrie into a triple change.

Late in the game, Jamie MacDonald got down well to save Gillespie’s half-volley and later got behind a Robbie Muirhead free-kick.

The game descended into farce when the referee appeared to lose control of the game.

Morton’s George Oakley picked up a booking for persistent fouling – though it looked soft – and Lang was soon walking off the pitch after collecting a second yellow for the same offence.

Minutes later they were down to nine men when Vaughan was shown a second yellow for dissent.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Macdonald 7; Millen 6, Lang 6, Dick 6, Ngwenya 6; Brown 6, McGill 6 (McBride 6); Connolly 7, Vaughan 7, Ross 6; Akio 6. Subs not used: Thomson, Young, Masson.

Star man

Pretty much every one of Rovers’ chances fell to Vaughan but Connolly was involved in the construction of most of what Raith created.

Manager under the microscope

Ian Murray was again hindered by injuries, naming just four substitutes.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was again limited from the bench. Image: SNS.

He moved Scott McGill from left-back to the No 10 role and switched to a 4-1-3-2.

After a difficult start for Rovers, they grew into the first half but Murray switched to a 4-2-3-1 for the start of the second half.

Again limited, the Rovers manager turned to his only non-defender on the bench with around 20 minutes to go, but Connor McBride was unable to make much of a mark on the game.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was disappointed with the referee.
