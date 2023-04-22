Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side’s survival hopes suffer major blow with defeat at home to Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side’s survival hopes suffer major blow with defeat at home to Cove Rangers

Arbroath are now just three points clear of Cove Rangers and Hamilton in the race to beat the drop.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath lost to Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Arbroath’s survival hopes took a massive dent as a late Morgyn Neill strike secured a win for Cove Rangers.

Neill netted an 87th minute winner for Cove to move them to within three points of Lichties and make it a nervy final two games for Arbroath.

Arbroath are now also just three ahead of Hamilton before the sides meet on the final day.

Arbroath v Cove Rangers: Key moments

This was always going to be a nervy affair.

Cove travelled to Arbroath knowing a win would move them to within three points of the hosts and close the gap on Hamilton.

Victory for Arbroath and there were no ifs or buts, Championship survival was secured.

Dale Hilson had a few early chances for Arbroath. Image: SNS

And the hosts, with the wind at their back, had the early pressure.

Scott Stewart’s 15-yard strike only parried by Scott Fox.

Ryan Dow then showed great trickery to attempt to fool Fox with a rabona strike that skidded wide.

Dow then missed from 15 yards and Hilson raced onto a long through ball only for his header to evade Fox before bouncing agonisingly over.

Arbroath had the ball in the net just before half-time with David Gold stabbing it over the line.

Arbroath’s Tam O’Brien clashes with Iain Vigurs. Image: SNS

But referee Matthew MacDermid ruled it out for a foul on Fox.

The second half descended into a midfield battle with the wind ruining the game.

However, Neill’s header gave the visitors a crucial win.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hetherington 7, Little 7, O’Brien 7, Balde 6 (Allan 2), Gold 7 (Tait 4), McKenna 6, Dow 6 (Linn 6), Hilson 7, Stewart 8. Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Linn, Komolafe,  Olusanya, El-Mhanni, Bitsindou.

Arbroath star man

Scott Stewart was a real livewire for Arbroath on the right side and wasn’t afraid to put his body on the line for the cause.

Manager under the microscope

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell has refused to buckle under the pressure of a relegation battle.

If anything, he’s thrived.

He’s also been honest enough to admit failings when it comes to recruitment.

And, perhaps more crucially, he has taken real steps towards addressing recruitment failings.

Backed by the board and by the new head of recruitment Barry Sellars, Campbell shipped out eight players and signed eight replacements in January.

But this late loss means there is still work to be done to secure automatic survival.

What does this mean for Arbroath’s Championship survival?

This was a big chance to secure their place in the Championship.

And while they’re still in the driving seat and a win in either of their final two games would keep them up.

