Scott Stewart feels like a battered Smokie as he puts his head where it hurts in Arbroath’s Championship survival battle

Scott Stewart left the Stark’s Park turf nursing a black eye and sore head, fearing he’d broken his nose.

Incredibly, it’s the third time in 2023 the Arbroath ace has left the field wounded as he puts his body on the line for their Championship survival bid.

But even though the PE teacher has spent the week explaining his bruising to baffled pupils, Stewart is willing to put his head where it hurts to help Smokies survive.

An Arbroath win against Cove Rangers on Saturday would secure Championship football for a fifth successive season.

And no matter what it takes, Stewart will be up for the battle.

Something we have been trying to create is using an @Insta360 (36-0 hello) to capture a goal and the celebrations! Sadly on the wrong side of the GoPro this week! Not seen this done before so hopefully more chances to create! pic.twitter.com/SSqveF6qq9 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 16, 2023

“I’ve had a bit of black eye and a sore head for the last few days,” said Stewart.

“I wondered about my nose too as I took quite a kick to the face in the Raith game.

“It was entirely accidental. I put my head in to win the ball and got a boot in the face.

“The ball was there to be won by both players but I came off worse because of the challenge.

“Being the type of player I am, I’ll always put my head in there to try and win it.

“I burst my eyebrow earlier in the season and had another blow in another game but that’s what you do when you play for Arbroath!

“The timing could have been a wee bit better.

“I’ve just had a few weeks off for the Easter break but came back in on Monday with a black eye and my face a wee bit messed up.

“I had to explain it about 20 times to my classes and when you tell them it’s happened in a football match they can’t believe it!

“That’s what we do at Arbroath. It’s in our DNA to throw ourselves into challenges for the cause so I’m not alone.

“I trained well earlier this week and I’ll be ready for Cove on Saturday.”

Scott Stewart thanks Arbroath fans

Arbroath v @CoveRangersFC Tickets Tickets are still on sale for Saturdays HUGE match at Gayfield. No Pay at the Gate / Tickets must be purchased online. Arbroath: https://t.co/CfRjA6APtH Cove Rangers: https://t.co/afYB2xRkYz More Information; https://t.co/5nNlaP9nB6 pic.twitter.com/EBF9bhmtX0 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Stewart is looking forward to playing in front of another big Gayfield crowd at the weekend.

Arbroath have called on their fans to ‘make it a sea of maroon, all aroon’ after opening up the entire terrace to home fans.

That will allow supporters to switch ends at half-time and pack in behind the goal their side is shooting into.

Stewart added: “The backing from the fans this year has been incredible. They have stuck by us all season.

“I’m delighted the club is opening the terrace for them.

“It makes a difference having them behind the goal.

“They can almost suck the ball into the net and let’s hope we can give them something to celebrate.

“It won’t be easy as Cove Rangers are fighting for their lives.

“But we have a chance to confirm our survival if we can win the game.”