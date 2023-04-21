Am I entitled to King’s Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee legal expert has offered advice on whether locals are entitled to a day off for the King’s Coronation.

King Charles III will be formally crowned in London on May 6.

That will be followed by a concert and other celebrations over the weekend.

An official bank holiday has been declared for Monday May 8.

Are you entitled to coronation bank holiday?

Lawyers at Lindsays in Dundee say workers are not automatically entitled to the bank holiday and it depends on each individual contract.

The firm is recommending that businesses that gave workers a day’s leave for the Queen’s Jubilee last year do the same for the king’s coronation.

It is also being recommended that businesses offering time off to staff discuss how staffing levels will be managed, including the option of some taking the day in lieu.

‘No automatic entitlement to bank holiday’

Kate Wyatt, a partner in employment law, said: “Some businesses are asking whether they need to grant staff an additional day’s paid holiday on May 8 or a day off if they work it.

“While I know that many employers want to – and will – do all they can to ensure staff can join in the celebrations, the legal position is clear: there’s no automatic entitlement for an employee to be granted a paid holiday on May 8.

“An employee’s entitlement to this additional paid holiday will hinge on the specific wording of their contract of employment.

“If their contract is drafted in general terms, providing that employees will receive all public holidays in addition to basic entitlement, employees are likely to be entitled to the extra paid holiday.

“However, if the contract allows for specific public holidays or entitles employees to eight or nine public holidays in addition to basic entitlement which together totals a minimum of 28 days, there is no obligation to grant the extra day of paid holiday.”