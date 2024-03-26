See Dundee as you’ve never seen it before – as ‘curious’ photographer captures city in 30,000 images

Renowned photographer Sohei Nishino has tried to capture the spirit of Dundee in a new way.

The contemporary Japanese artist has become known for his unique visions of world cities.

Sohei spent six weeks in the city in the summer of 2023 taking between 30 to 40,000 photographs for work that will feature in the latest V&A exhibition Photo City.

Which Dundee local landmarks have made it into photographer’s work?

Sohei’s eye-catching images include many Dundonian faces.

But many well-known local landmarks such as Dens Park and Tannadice football stadiums, Morgan Academy school, The McManus museum and art gallery, and even The Counting House pub also make an appearance in his latest work.

After leaving Dundee, Sohei took the photographs back to Japan where he created several five or six-foot maps of the city.

His idea is to capture some of the atmosphere, character, activities and, of course, personalities from the places he has photographed.

Where can you see more of Sohei Nishino’s Dundee photographs?

The work will feature as part of the latest exhibition Photo City to open at the V&A on Saturday March 29, running until Saturday October 27.

Maybe you’ll find your office, your street or even yourself featured in the giant montages?

Sohei has perfected his original technique over 20 years, capturing cities such as Berlin, New Delhi, Amsterdam, Jerusalem, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, Bern and Tokyo.

The Photo City exhibition is a collaboration between V&A Dundee and V&A South Kensington, but is being premiered in the City of Discovery

Francesca Bibby is one of the exhibition’s four curators.

“There’s a nice feature on the two football stadiums in Dundee, because he went to matches and captured the fans,” she says.

“There are lots of iconic Dundee architectural references and buildings dotted throughout.

“It’ll hopefully be really nice for people to come and find their street or favourite building.”

‘Curious’ photographer wants to show city in new light

Sohei took time to speak to The Courier after his trip last year.

“I take pictures of many many different places which is not only high places,” he explained.

“Sometimes I take picture from the street, inside a building, or people. Whatever.

“Anything that I find really curious while I journey.”