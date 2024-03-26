See Dundee as you’ve never seen it before – as ‘curious’ photographer captures city in 30,000 images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

See Dundee as you’ve never seen it before – as ‘curious’ photographer captures city in 30,000 images

See how artist in new V&A exhibition has captured Dundee in a new light.

Sohei Nishino's work in Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by V&A
Sohei Nishino's work in Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by V&A
By Peter John Meiklem

Renowned photographer Sohei Nishino has tried to capture the spirit of Dundee in a new way.

The contemporary Japanese artist has become known for his unique visions of world cities.

Sohei spent six weeks in the city in the summer of 2023 taking between 30 to 40,000 photographs for work that will feature in the latest V&A exhibition Photo City.

Which Dundee local landmarks have made it into photographer’s work?

Sohei’s eye-catching images include many Dundonian faces.

But many well-known local landmarks such as Dens Park and Tannadice football stadiums, Morgan Academy school, The McManus museum and art gallery, and even The Counting House pub also make an appearance in his latest work.

Sohei Nishino’s take on Dundee from the air. Supplied by V&A.

After leaving Dundee, Sohei took the photographs back to Japan where he created several five or six-foot maps of the city.

His idea is to capture some of the atmosphere, character, activities and, of course, personalities from the places he has photographed.

Where can you see more of Sohei Nishino’s Dundee photographs?

The work will feature as part of the latest exhibition Photo City to open at the V&A on Saturday March 29, running until Saturday October 27.

Maybe you’ll find your office, your street or even yourself featured in the giant montages?

Sohei Nishino work features Dens Park and Tannadice. Dundee. Supplied by V&A

Sohei has perfected his original technique over 20 years, capturing cities such as Berlin, New Delhi, Amsterdam, Jerusalem, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, Bern and Tokyo.

The Photo City exhibition is a collaboration between V&A Dundee and V&A South Kensington, but is being premiered in the City of Discovery

Francesca Bibby is one of the exhibition’s four curators.

“There’s a nice feature on the two football stadiums in Dundee, because he went to matches and captured the fans,” she says.

Sohei Nishino’s work will feature in Photo City Dundee. Supplied by V&A Date

“There are lots of iconic Dundee architectural references and buildings dotted throughout.

“It’ll hopefully be really nice for people to come and find their street or favourite building.”

‘Curious’ photographer wants to show city in new light

Sohei took time to speak to The Courier after his trip last year.

“I take pictures of many many different places which is not only high places,” he explained.

Sarah Aitken (Assistant City Archivist) and photographer, Sohei Nishino, Dundee City Archives, City Square, Dundee 25th August 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Sometimes I take picture from the street, inside a building, or people. Whatever.

“Anything that I find really curious while I journey.”

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen, with the E Street Band, on stage at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, during his 2023 tour (Jane Barlow/PA)
Bruce Springsteen to make history as international Ivors fellow
Chief executive officer of GB News Angelos Frangopoulos (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
GB News boss defends lack of political and racial diversity among its presenters
BBC director-general Tim Davie has said he is open to a ‘more progressive’ licence fee (Jacob King/PA)
BBC boss Tim Davie says he is open to a ‘more progressive’ licence fee
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway: I am ashamed that paying for husband’s care left me in debt
Tommy Fury is playing for Soccer Aid World XI FC (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Tommy Fury hopes Molly-Mae Hague and baby Bambi will be cheering at Soccer Aid
Law enforcement agents stand at the entrance to a property belonging to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)
US Homeland Security raids properties of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/ShineTV)
MasterChef to celebrate 20th series with ‘most extraordinary challenges’
Lorraine Kelly has spoken about what it was like to suffer a miscarriage (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly on suffering miscarriage: Sometimes I wonder what might have been
Kate Garraway has said the £16,000 monthly cost of her husband Derek Draper’s care was more than her salary from ITV and caused her to rack up huge debts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate Garraway says cost of husband’s care exceeded ITV salary
Louis Walsh has said he has ‘regret’ about being outspoken about other famous faces while in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Matt Crossick/PA)
Louis Walsh ‘regrets’ comments about other celebrities during Big Brother stint

Conversation