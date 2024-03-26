Tayside Tory candidate Stephen Kerr felt ‘threatened’ by Shona Robison in Holyrood row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tayside Tory candidate Stephen Kerr felt ‘threatened’ by Shona Robison in Holyrood row

The Central Scotland MSP claims the Dundee Deputy First Minister said he was ‘going to fall from a very high place’.

By Justin Bowie
Tayside Tory candidate Stephen Kerr. Image: PA.
Tayside Tory candidate Stephen Kerr. Image: PA.

Tayside Tory candidate Stephen Kerr complained he felt “threatened” by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison during a Holyrood argument.

The Central Scotland MSP stopped proceedings in parliament to tell the presiding officer he heard Humza Yousaf’s second in command say he was “going to fall from a very high place”.

Ms Robison could be heard making the remarks to Mr Kerr during a heated row between the pair as MSPs left the chamber.

He said: “I’m very sorry to have to do this, presiding officer, but in the exchanges across this gangway here before the cabinet secretaries left this row, I perceive that I was threatened.”

In a statement afterwards, he claimed he had been threatened “aggressively”.

A spokesperson for Ms Robison said it was clear what she really meant.

“Like others who were challenging Stephen Kerr’s behaviour, Shona was fed up of his constant barracking of female members – her remarks were clearly metaphorical,” the spokesperson said.

“Indeed, Shona thinks the entire Conservative Party in Scotland is heading for a political fall at the general election, including in the seat Mr Kerr is contesting.”

Before the intervention, Mr Kerr was heard accusing SNP rivals of being “desperate” as he claimed Ms Robison was talking “nonsense” while they argued with each other.

SNP Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.

Moments earlier Maggie Chapman, a North East Green MSP, claimed Mr Kerr had repeatedly been interrupting an SNP minister earlier in the day.

Following his row with the deputy first minister, Mr Kerr asked Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone whether Ms Robison’s comments had been “appropriate”.

“Can I ask you please for some guidance on whether or not it is at all appropriate for such threats to be made in this chamber between members of this parliament?” he asked in the chamber.

Ms Johnstone said MSPs should steer clear of any “discourteous or disrespectful” conversations with each other in the chamber.

Speaking later in the chamber, Ms Robison emphasised her comments were meant “politically” due to Mr Kerr “behaviour and arrogance”.

She said MSPs were “fed up” with Mr Kerr’s interruptions in the chamber.

However, his Conservative colleague Rachael Hamilton asked Ms Johnstone what could be done to force Ms Robison into an apology.

She claimed the remarks would have been investigated by police had they been made by a member of the public.

Dundee-born Mr Kerr, who was raised in Angus, is hoping to exit Holyrood for Westminster at the next UK election.

The Tory firebrand – a former MP for Stirling until 2019 – is standing for the Conservatives in the new Angus and Perthshire Glens seat at the general election.

More from Politics

Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)
Champion for apprenticeships and skills Robert Halfon ‘will be missed’
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture date: Monday March 25, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sadiq Khan blasts Tories over attack ad showing New York instead of London
CCTV footage of Abdul Ezedi, the suspect in the Clapham alkali attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Timeline of alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi’s bids for UK asylum
General view of E-Scooters operated by Dott, Lime and Tier at an E-Scooter hire point in Kensington, west London Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021.
Ministers urged to regulate e-scooters as Pedicabs Bill clears Commons
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay apologised for not formally recusing himself sooner from a decision on a waste plant in his constituency (James Manning/PA)
Barclay apologises for not recusing himself sooner from incinerator decision
Abdul Ezedi was granted asylum by a judge who accepted he was a Christian convert despite concerns the sex offender was a liar, court records reveal (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Court papers reveal scale of chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi’s asylum bid
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay, leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Barclay suggests further delay to flagship recycling scheme from 2025 to 2027
Some 63 Conservative MPs have so far indicated they will not be standing in their current seat at the next election (David Mirzoeff/PA)
List of Conservative MPs standing down at the general election
An inspection at London City Airport found Border Force staff missed targets on the number of private jet flights they were supposed to meet (Victoria Jones/PA)
‘Scandalous’ airport inspection reveals lack of private jet security checks
Robert Halfon and James Heappey have resigned from the Government (PA)
Two ministers quit in double blow to Rishi Sunak

Conversation