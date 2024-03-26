Tuesday court round-up — Intercontinental cannabis and attack regrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Intercontinental cannabis and attack regrets

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A 74-year-old man has admitted striking and injuring a pedestrian with his car after driving on the wrong side of the road.

James Kidd is awaiting sentencing and has been banned meantime after knocking the man down in the Hawkhill area of Dundee last December.

The pensioner also admitted a separate charge of drink-driving just two months later.

He admitted driving a car dangerously on the opposite side of the dual carriageway on Hawkhill at the junction with Blackness Road, Hunter Street and Old Hawkhill on December 19 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Kidd failed to negotiate a mini roundabout and drove across pavements.

On February 29, Kidd was found to be almost twice the drink drive limit (36mics/ 22) on Milnbank Road.

Kidd, of Logie Gardens, Dundee, had sentence deferred until next month for reports to be prepared.

Detained indefinitely

A Dundee man who killed a grandad with a kitchen knife in Glastonbury has been detained at Broadmoor psychiatric hospital indefinitely. James O’Connor, 45, travelled from Tayside with the knife and stabbed 89-year-old Frederick Burge at his house in the Somerset town on 26 February 2023. He pled guilty pled guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Bristol Crown Court in February.

James O'Connor from Dundee, Glastonbury grandad Frederick Burge
James O’Connor from Dundee (left) killed Glastonbury grandad Frederick Burge (right).

Intercontinental cannabis concern

A Dundee drug dealer has admitted being concerned in the intercontinental supply of cannabis.

Chishimba Chiti, 26, appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit being concerned in the supply of the class B drug between February 2021 and April 2022.

He admitted he was concerned in the drug’s supply at various addresses in Dundee, including properties on Douglas Road, Forest Park Road, Whorterbank and his home in Byron Street.

Chiti’s offending also took place at Nursery Road in Broughty Ferry and at a flat in Inchview Terrace, Portobello, near Edinburgh.

Further, Chiti admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Coventry International Parcel Hub in the English West Midlands and at an address in Tucson, Arizona.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentencing until April 23.

Christmas chaos

A woman was subjected to a terrifying Christmas Day rampage in Dundee. Amaan Ahmad toppled the Christmas tree and smeared blood on his partner’s head as he caused chaos at a property in the city’s Craigie area.

Amaan Ahmad
Amaan Ahmad leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.

Attack regrets

A woman has been sentenced after leaving her victim permanently disfigured by attacking her with a wooden key hook in Methil.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Rebecca Young, 39, admitted assaulting her victim to her severe injury by striking her on the head on January 28 2021.

Her solicitor Danielle Stringer said: “After this incident occurred, she was the one who contacted the ambulance.

“She has herself suffered from numerous offences.”

Ms Stringer explained her client, formerly of Buckhaven, has now left the Fife area and works as a delivery driver.

Sheriff Robert More imposed 54 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in six months, as an alternative to jail.

He said: “The assessment of your remorse I can very readily accept because you remained with the complainer and contacted emergency services yourself.

“You knew it was wrong and you regret it. That, notwithstanding the nature of the assault, is very much to your credit.”

Pensioner sting

Fife pensioner David Moffat has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for two years after being caught in a sting chatting with a child decoy account. The-78-year-old, of Kinghorn, admitted trying to communicate indecently with a child in September 2021.

David Moffat
David Moffat appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Forfar stalker

Forfar man Nigel Maynard has been fined after a sheriff found him guilty of stalking his former long-term partner.

He stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, accused of engaging in a course of conduct between September and November last year.

Maynard was found to have repeatedly texted and Whatsapped the woman, repeatedly attended her place of work, sent her a photo of her car and followed her into the car park of Sainsbury’s at Tom Johnston Road, Dundee, flashing his lights at her.

The 58-year-old, of William Street, Forfar, was fined £600 by Sheriff John Rafferty, plus a £40 victim surcharge and a three year non-harassment order was imposed.

The sheriff said: “In the context of numerous unanswered calls… numerous unanswered texts… the accused would have known that she did not want to have contact with him but the accused did not desist.”

In 2022, Maynard pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court to three attacks on his former partner.

For those offences, he was fined £640.

Petition

Colin Simpson, 30, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition alleging nine offences after an Arbroath shop front was destroyed. It came after a lorry apparently hit Mayfield Foodstore on High Street.

Post-lorry crash Mayfield Foodstore in Arbroath.
Mayfield Foodstore was left badly damaged last week. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

