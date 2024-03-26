Dundee man who killed Glastonbury grandad detained indefinitely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man who killed Glastonbury grandad detained indefinitely

James O'Connor travelled from Dundee with a knife and used it to kill Frederick Burge, 89.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Frederick Burge, 89, was killed by James O'Connor.
Frederick Burge, 89, was killed by James O'Connor.

A Dundee man who killed a grandad with a kitchen knife in Glastonbury has been detained at Broadmoor psychiatric hospital indefinitely.

James O’Connor, 45, travelled from Tayside with the knife and stabbed 89-year-old Frederick Burge at his house in the Somerset town on 26 February 2023.

Originally charged with murder, he pled guilty pled guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Bristol Crown Court in February and appeared for sentencing on Tuesday.

He was handed an indefinite hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

Family statement

On the court steps after the judgment, the senior investigator, Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins of Avon and Somerset Police, read a statement from Mr Burge’s family, who watched on clutching pictures of their tragic loved one.

He read: “The loss of our much-loved father, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad has had a significant impact of our whole family.

“He was a loving, kind and charming gentleman who was well-known among the community and a huge hole has been left in our family.

DS Gary Haskins reads a statement from Frederick Burge's family at Bristol Crown Court.
DS Gary Haskins reads a statement from Frederick Burge’s family at Bristol Crown Court. Image: Twitter.

“While James O’Connor has been sentenced today, this will not bring our dad back.

“However, this part of our journey has come to an end and as a family we can start to heal and move on and our dad can sleep peacefully.

“We stand together and hold our heads high knowing we got justice for our father.”

Police praise

Mr Haskin said: “This investigation has been a huge investigation.

“It has taken officers and staff from Somerset to Dundee, reviewing CCTV, interviewing suspects and witnesses and conducting searches and completing house-to-house inquiries.

“I’d like to praise the hard work of all the police officers and staff involved and commend Mr Burge’s family for the resolve they have shown.

“I hope this result will give them closure as they continue to come to terms with Mr Burge’s death.”

