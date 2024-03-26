Dundee man who killed Glastonbury grandad detained indefinitely

A Dundee man who killed a grandad with a kitchen knife in Glastonbury has been detained at Broadmoor psychiatric hospital indefinitely.

James O’Connor, 45, travelled from Tayside with the knife and stabbed 89-year-old Frederick Burge at his house in the Somerset town on 26 February 2023.

Originally charged with murder, he pled guilty pled guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Bristol Crown Court in February and appeared for sentencing on Tuesday.

He was handed an indefinite hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

Family statement

On the court steps after the judgment, the senior investigator, Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins of Avon and Somerset Police, read a statement from Mr Burge’s family, who watched on clutching pictures of their tragic loved one.

He read: “The loss of our much-loved father, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad has had a significant impact of our whole family.

“He was a loving, kind and charming gentleman who was well-known among the community and a huge hole has been left in our family.

“While James O’Connor has been sentenced today, this will not bring our dad back.

“However, this part of our journey has come to an end and as a family we can start to heal and move on and our dad can sleep peacefully.

“We stand together and hold our heads high knowing we got justice for our father.”

Police praise

Mr Haskin said: “This investigation has been a huge investigation.

“It has taken officers and staff from Somerset to Dundee, reviewing CCTV, interviewing suspects and witnesses and conducting searches and completing house-to-house inquiries.

“I’d like to praise the hard work of all the police officers and staff involved and commend Mr Burge’s family for the resolve they have shown.

“I hope this result will give them closure as they continue to come to terms with Mr Burge’s death.”

