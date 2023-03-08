Dundee man, 44, charged with murdering great-great-grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee man, 44, charged with murdering great-great-grandfather

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 6.32pm Updated: March 8 2023, 8.00pm
Frederick Burge, 89, was found dead last month.
A 44-year-old Dundee man has been charged with murdering a great-great-grandfather in Somerset.

James O’Connor is to appear in court on Thursday accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.

The pensioner was found in his home off George Street in Glastonbury on February 26.

Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to support Frederick’s family and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to secure this charge and I’d like to thank the community in Glastonbury for their patience while we’ve carried out our inquiries as well as those who have assisted with them.”

O’Connor, from the Hilltown area, is due before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Family pays tribute to much loved great-great-grandad

Mr Burge’s family previously paid tribute to the great-great-grandfather.

He leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

They said: “Frederick Burge was well-known in Glastonbury. It was impossible to walk through the town with him and his dog without getting stopped by someone he knew.

“He was a loving, kind and charming man and a huge hole has been left in our hearts by his sudden passing.

“He was the best dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad in the world, and we will miss him sorely.

“We take some comfort in knowing he is up in heaven with his late wife Marina, and he is looking down on us and we know he would want us to be strong.

“We will look back on the cherished memories of the time we had together with fondness, and we will treasure these always.

The accused is from Dundee’s Hilltown.

“He had so many interests and loves, including home cooking, his family, his animals and gardening.

“We would regularly be sent home with a bags upon bags of rhubarb and there was always a dog in the house.

“His friendly smile would light up any room he was in and we will miss seeing that smile every day.

“We love you dad, grandad, ‘granf’ – we will never forget you and we will be strong in your memory.”

Two other men who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge, Avon and Somerset Police said.

