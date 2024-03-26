New Aberfeldy deli to open in weeks despite neighbouring hotel’s smell fears

A new deli is set to open in Aberfeldy within weeks – despite a neighbouring hotel’s smell fears.

Ballintaggart plans to move into the site occupied by children’s clothing store Perdie & Boo.

It will effectively be an expansion of Ballintaggart’s existing shop, which opened in a neighbouring unit on The Square last year.

After the plans were lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, Michael Rogalski – who owns the Breadalbane Hotel above the proposed deli – lodged a letter of objection.

The letter said: “We write to strongly object to this planning application on a number of points but primarily on health and safety concerns, with fire risk, noise pollution and environmental concerns being the main issues.

“The proposed development wishes to add a commercial kitchen.

“This would be situated directly below hotel accommodation of three storeys, which would cause noise, smell and fire risk issues.”

But the council approved the plans with conditions, which include not allowing deliveries on a Sunday and installing a ventilation system that prevents smells from reaching neighbouring buildings.

Ballintaggart eyes May opening for Aberfeldy deli

A spokesperson for Ballintaggart – which owns the Grandtully Hotel near Aberfeldy – confirmed it is planning a May opening.

The existing Ballintaggart store will be turned into a wine shop, with the deli set to offer “outstanding Scottish produce”.

The spokesperson added: “While we understand that some local neighbours and other businesses might have had concerns around our expansion, the majority of our food will be created offsite in our production kitchen in Aberfeldy.

“Our opening hours will remain similar to our current times.

“The new Ballintaggart Shop will be an extension of our current offering, providing delicious fresh bakes and frozen at-home suppers.

“We will be extending our homeware offering and will also be introducing coffee and a wider lunch offering too.

“We’re also pleased to share that our freshly baked products will now be available at the newly refurbished Scottish Crannog Centre.”