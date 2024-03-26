New Aberfeldy deli to open in weeks despite neighbouring hotel’s smell fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Aberfeldy deli to open in weeks despite neighbouring hotel’s smell fears

Ballintaggart will open the outlet in the Perdie & Boo children's clothing store unit.

By Kieran Webster
Perdie & Boo and The Ballintaggart pop-up shop in The Square, Aberfeldy.
The deli would be on the site of Perdie & Boo, which is next to the Ballintaggart pop-up shop in The Square. Image: Google Street View

A new deli is set to open in Aberfeldy within weeks – despite a neighbouring hotel’s smell fears.

Ballintaggart plans to move into the site occupied by children’s clothing store Perdie & Boo.

It will effectively be an expansion of Ballintaggart’s existing shop, which opened in a neighbouring unit on The Square last year.

After the plans were lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, Michael Rogalski – who owns the Breadalbane Hotel above the proposed deli – lodged a letter of objection.

The letter said: “We write to strongly object to this planning application on a number of points but primarily on health and safety concerns, with fire risk, noise pollution and environmental concerns being the main issues.

The Square in Aberfeldy.
The hotel is situated above the store. Image: DC Thomson

“The proposed development wishes to add a commercial kitchen.

“This would be situated directly below hotel accommodation of three storeys, which would cause noise, smell and fire risk issues.”

But the council approved the plans with conditions, which include not allowing deliveries on a Sunday and installing a ventilation system that prevents smells from reaching neighbouring buildings.

Ballintaggart eyes May opening for Aberfeldy deli

A spokesperson for Ballintaggart – which owns the Grandtully Hotel near Aberfeldy – confirmed it is planning a May opening.

The existing Ballintaggart store will be turned into a wine shop, with the deli set to offer “outstanding Scottish produce”.

The spokesperson added: “While we understand that some local neighbours and other businesses might have had concerns around our expansion, the majority of our food will be created offsite in our production kitchen in Aberfeldy.

“Our opening hours will remain similar to our current times.

The Grandtully Hotel.
Ballintaggart also owns the Grandtully Hotel just outside Aberfeldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The new Ballintaggart Shop will be an extension of our current offering, providing delicious fresh bakes and frozen at-home suppers.

“We will be extending our homeware offering and will also be introducing coffee and a wider lunch offering too.

“We’re also pleased to share that our freshly baked products will now be available at the newly refurbished Scottish Crannog Centre.”

Conversation