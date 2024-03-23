My sneak preview of new Scottish Crannog Centre on Loch Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

My sneak preview of new Scottish Crannog Centre on Loch Tay

Almost three years have passed since fire ripped through the Scottish Crannog Centre. But a bigger, better facility is about to open its doors - on the north side of Loch Tay at Dalerb.

Scottish Crannog Centre tour guide John McGarry making fire on the new site at Dalerb. on the north side of Loch Tay.
Scottish Crannog Centre tour guide John McGarry making fire on the new site at Dalerb. on the north side of Loch Tay. Image: Marieke McBean.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s almost three years since fire ripped through the Scottish Crannog Centre.

Locals watched in horror as the inferno destroyed its showpiece feature – a replica of an Iron Age dwelling house.

The blaze, on June 11, 2021, took just six minutes to tear through the centre’s much-loved icon.

By morning, the wooden structure – that had stood on stilts in Loch Tay near Kenmore for a quarter of a century – was a smouldering wreck.

Mike Benson, the centre’s director, was reduced to tears when he saw the devastation, but his emotions were mixed.

Firefighters at the scene of the June 2021 fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre.
Firefighters at the scene of the June 2021 fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre.

While sad to have lost the crannog, he was relieved nobody had been hurt, and that the museum’s artefacts, some dating back 2,500 years, remained intact.

Almost three years on, a replacement Crannog Centre, on the north side of the loch at Dalerb, is rising from the ashes.

New Scottish Crannog Centre

The new attraction opens to the public on April 1, with a preview for guests on March 31.

Having been invited along for a sneak peek earlier this month, I’m confident the centre will blow visitors away.

For starters, it’s 12 times the size of the old site, and when it’s finished – and it’s getting there fast – it will boast not one but THREE crannogs (reconstructions of stilted loch dwellings).

It’s a wee bit like a construction site when I visit, but Mike assures me things will be ready for the grand opening.

Some of the Crannog team members in costume.
Some of the Crannog team members in costume. Image: Marieke McBean

The new centre features an Iron Age settlement, including a fabulous giant roundhouse – woven from hazel branches gathered from nearby trees and resembling an upturned wicker basket.

The site is bustling with activity when I arrive, with craftspeople wielding a variety of tools and making a lot of noise.

Ambitious project

I’m invited into a huge glass building – the centre’s cafe, shop and museum. I’m offered a latte and informed that soon, soup, sandwiches and cakes will be available in this gorgeous, shiny new space.

Then it’s a case of sporting hi-vis gear and heading out to meet the folk at the forefront of this ambitious project.

It’s a jaw-dropping moment as I come face-to-face with the stunning array of buildings on the loch-side site, most of which are crafted using locally-sourced materials, including reeds, hazel, turf, heather and stone.

Crafters at work on the roof of one of the demonstration buildings. Image: Marieke McBean.

Rich Hiden, the centre’s assistant director and operations manager, greets me beside a circular drystane dyke.

He’s hugely excited about the future. In his mind, the new museum will be the yin to V&A Dundee’s yang.

Scotland’s most sustainable museum

“We’ve got the same bold ambition as the V&A but believe we can offer a greater sense of place and belonging,” he muses.

“We aim to be Scotland’s most sustainable museum – in touch with prehistory and our roots.

“It’s a fantastic chance to give back to the community, and expand what we had at the old site.”

Scottish Crannog Centre operations manager Rich Hiden.
Scottish Crannog Centre operations manager Rich Hiden. Image: Marieke McBean.

Rich reveals that the buildings, including two cooking shelters and a roundhouse, will host demonstration workshops, whether baking bread, making jewellery, spinning, wood turning, metalwork, making fires or working with textiles.

And while most of them have been completed, thatching the roundhouse and cooking shelter with turf and heather begins on April 1.

Thatching in progress

“Visitors will be able to see thatching in progress,” he explains. “We reckon it’ll take a month, maybe two, but it’ll be a brilliant way to immerse people in the experience.”

While the journey to raise the Crannog Centre from the ashes hasn’t come without stress, Rich is filled with an overriding sense of joy and exhilaration.

“There’s the obvious stress that comes with building anything – it’s a new build, and there have been over-runs,” he says.

“We’d hoped to open in autumn, but we’re 100% opening on April 1!

“It’s been a real delight watching these skilled craftspeople work, and passing their skills and knowledge on to apprentices.”

Caroline Nicolay, living history creator, gets to grips with a roof at the new Scottish Crannog Centre.
Caroline Nicolay, living history creator, gets to grips with a roof at the new Scottish Crannog Centre. Image: Marieke McBean.

While traditional skills have been employed, Rich says that with the exception of the roundhouse, these aren’t “clinical reconstructions” of prehistoric buildings.

“They are demonstration shelters, and to tap into the agency of the craftspeople 2,500 years ago, we’ve given the agency to the craftspeople of today to do it,” he says.

“They’ve brought their own styles to it, but the skill and craftsmanship is levels above.”

Space to tell the story

And where the new centre excels – over and above the old one – is in the space it has to tell the story of craftmanship.

“What we had was great, and award-winning, in spite of the tight space,” Rich says.

“But what we have here is fantastic, and it will be improved by the space.”

Some of the Crannog team members in costume working on crafts (drop spinning and making pots).
Some of the Crannog team members in costume working on crafts (drop spinning and making pots). Image: Marieke McBean.

Just as the original replica roundhouse burned to the ground, these new buildings won’t last forever. Rich expects he might get “eight or 10 years” out of them.

“They were never built to last,” he says. “We’re going to track how the buildings move, how they change, and that will help us tell the story better.

“For example, we’re creating different caps (the top of the thatch) on buildings. One has spagnum moss, one has rush, one has clay, one has skin and one has nothing at all.

“We’ll see how these living buildings fare over the years.”

Devastating blaze

It took Rich a while to come to terms with the devastating blaze. But, like Mike, he’s always been determined to focus on the positives.

“Crannogs would’ve collapsed or burned down thousands of years ago,” he reasons.

“There were no suspicious circumstances around the fire. It was just a terrible accident.

“So we focused on building something bigger and better.”

The aftermath of the fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre in June 2021.
The aftermath of the fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre in June 2021. Image: Steve Brown.

But what happened to the old crannog can’t be ignored, I suggest. Rich agrees.

As such, tour guides will make a point of talking to visitors about the incident – and the opportunity it afforded to forge ahead with the new centre while remembering the old site and its history.

The blaze at the Scottish Crannog Centre in June 2021.
The blaze at the Scottish Crannog Centre in June 2021. Image: John Ward.

Looking around, I notice there’s no sign of a crannog, let alone three. But that was always part of the plan – build the Iron Age village first and fret about the crannogs later.

Tour guide

As I’m gazing out at the loch, I catch sight of John McGarry, dressed in a resplendent (fake) wolf skin.

He’s worked as a centre tour guide for 13 years.

“Because we’ve no crannog yet, I do a tour in the museum and talk about the artefacts,” says the 59-year-old.

“I put them into historical context and let the imagination run to give people an idea of what life was like in the Iron Age.

Scottish Crannog Centre tour guide John McGarry.
Scottish Crannog Centre tour guide John McGarry. Image: Marieke McBean.

“Work starts on the new crannogs in April. We learned a lot from the first one in terms of building methods, and that’s part of the story.”

Living history

I also catch up with Cat Hotchkiss, a vernacular building craftsfellow with Historic Environment Scotland, and thatcher Brian Wilson.

Cat Hotchkiss, vernacular building craftsfellow with Historic Environment Scotland. Image: Marieke McBean.

Living history creator Caroline Nicolay is shimmying up a thatched roof when I pin her down for a chat.

“It’s a brand new site, so it brings in people from different worlds attracted by life in the Iron Age that don’t usually meet,” she says.

‘So much fun!’

Lara McLeod is the new marketing and events officer. She’s only been in the role a week when we meet.

“Day one, I was doing manual labour!” she says. “Day two, half manual labour, half social media, and every day since has been different. It’s been so much fun.”

When I tell Lara I was here in May last year helping to build the new Iron Age Village as a volunteer, her face lights up.

Gayle hammers in hazel rods which would form the new roundhouse at the Scottish Crannog Centre. Picture: Kenny Smith.

I’d not only helped to debark massive larch logs, which would be used to build the skills shelters, but I’d worked alongside archaeologist Brendan O’Neill to weave the walls of the roundhouse using coppiced hazel “rods”.

Will my “work” have been torn down because it was shoddy, I wonder?

Gayle helps woodworkers to debark logs at the Scottish Crannog Centre.
Gayle helps woodworkers to debark logs at the Scottish Crannog Centre. Image: Kenny Smith.

“No, no – it’s still there!” she assures me. “Having people like yourself, the public, and volunteers, coming along to do little things, gives a sense of ownership.

“It’s all about community. There’s a much disconnect in today’s society, so to be so involved feels magic.”

Humbled by the support

I finally spot the man behind the grand project – Mike. He’s exhausted but upbeat.

“It’s been some journey!” he smiles. “We’ve been incredibly humbled by the support we’ve had, and the quality of the workmanship at the new site is breath-taking.

“A lot of love has gone into making it happen.”

Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson.
Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Mike is keen to tell me about the mission to keep the “integrity” of the buildings, and how the “harvest zone” on Drummond Hill will allow the centre to grow its materials.

“It’s about building a legacy,” he says. “It’s not just a case of build and walk away. It’s about maintaining and expanding these skills – that’s why it’s called a ‘living museum’.”

Hotspot for wild swimmers

Before I leave the site, I deliberate, albeit briefly, going for a dip in the loch. It looks so calm and peaceful, and I’ve got lovely memories of having swum here in summer – plus, it’s a hotspot for wild swimming.

Staff hang out at the original Scottish Crannog Centre in August 2020. Image: Steve Brown.

While Lara recoils at the idea – “it’s way too chilly!” – she assures me that wild swimmers are more than welcome at Dalerb.

“We’ve got hot showers and picnic benches, so there’s no need to worry about missing out on a swim!” she says.

I decide to leave it for another day, and instead simply stare out at the glassy loch and watch the ducks swim by.

The original Scottish Crannog Centre, south of Kenmore on Loch Tay. Image: Phil Hannah.
  • The grand opening on April 1 will see the Iron Age village brought to life with music, singing, storytelling and craft workshops.

Conversation