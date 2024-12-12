Ex-Simple Minds bassist hints at lasting frictions with former bandmates as he heads to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Ex-Simple Minds bassist hints at lasting frictions with former bandmates as he heads to Dundee

Derek Forbes hints at colourful history with Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill as he brings Q&A tour to Beat Generator.

Charlie Burchill, Mel Gaynor and Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) in Paris. Image: Supplied.
Charlie Burchill, Mel Gaynor and Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) in Paris. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

For someone who’s played all over the world, you wouldn’t think rocking up at a modest Dundee venue would faze Derek Forbes.

But it’s not so long ago that the former Simple Minds bassist would’ve baulked at the prospect of talking about himself in front of an audience, as his latest tour demands.

Forbes, who’s out on the road promoting his autobiography A Very Simple Mind, suffered from a dread of public speaking for most of his life, but has finally conquered the phobia.

I ask him if it’s a tough shift combining a full band set with a Q&A session and his response is immediate.

“It’s like falling off a log – it’s very, very easy, I couldn’t believe it,” he says.

Ex-Simple Minds bassist Derek Forbes  has conquered his phobia of public speaking. Image: Will Wilson.

“I thought I had glossophobia before I started, but now you just light the touch paper and I’ll go off at a tangent. I never really liked public speaking but now it’s so easy.

“It doesn’t matter how many people are there, I don’t get nervous at all – I only get nervous playing with the band.

“If someone in the audience asks a question and I don’t want to answer it I’ll not answer it, so it’s easy.”

Why was Derek Forbes sacked from Simple Minds?

Forbes joined Simple Minds in time to play on their earliest demos in 1978 and was a fixture for the next seven years, contributing to the Jim Kerr-fronted Glasgow legends’ first six albums, including such influential electro classics as Empires And Dance and New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84).

It all went wrong in 1985 when he was sacked shortly after the track Don’t You (Forget About Me) became a global hit, allegedly for failing to turn up at rehearsals.

Nevertheless, Derek says his tour has seen “a lot of laughter”, with his book an account of his upbringing and on through the early days of Simple Minds – whose music he has revisited in recent years with his band The Dark.

On which song did Jim ‘write the title only’?

Looking back, he says he still feels a close affinity towards all the Minds albums he played on.

“My favourite time would be Sons And Fascination/Sister Feelings Call because that’s when we really got a bit experimental,” he declares.

“It was great working with Steve Hillage because being a fantastic musician and a genius producer he just inspired us.

Derek Forbes on stage. Image: Will Wilson.

“He really got the creativity out of us and tried different things.

“It was just constant – I think myself and (drummer) Brian McGhee played the track Theme For Great Cities about nine times in a row. And it was quite gruelling because it’s long.

“Jim wrote the title and that was the extent of his input – but it really worked in the end.”

Stint with Fife legends Big Country

Post-Simple Minds, Forbes, 68, had spells in such acclaimed outfits as Propaganda, Spear Of Destiny and The Alarm, before joining another Scots colossus, Big Country, playing his part in the Fife rockers’ 2013 comeback album The Journey.

“I played keyboards on that,” he remembers.

“I think it was the first time they’d been used on Big Country – I may be wrong – and I also played some lead guitar as well as doing bass and vocals, so it ended up Jamie (Watson) and I were doing most of the beefing up of the tracks because Bruce (Watson) was working in Rosyth at that time.

“It was a great album, and they’re great players as well. Bruce has got his own style and his son Jamie has learned from him, while big Mark Brzezicki is one of the best drummers ever.”

Derek Forbes has written an autobiography called A Very Simple Mind. Image: Supplied.

After a couple of earlier cameos, Rangers supporter Derek – his closest friends include Dundee-born ex-Gers Davie Dodds and Derek Johnstone – rejoined Simple Minds in 1995, staying on for their 1998 album Néapolis before being dropped again.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that he says he doesn’t see much of Kerr or his songwriting partner Charlie Burchill – a situation he’s philosophical about.

“I haven’t spoken to them for a while, but we’ve got a history together anyway,” he sighs.

“It was great while it lasted, and then the second time round things had changed.”

Derek Forbes is at Beat Generator, Dundee, on December 13 2024.

