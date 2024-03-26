Ian Murray has praise for No.2 Colin Cameron as Raith Rovers gear up for Dundee United showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray has praise for No.2 Colin Cameron as Raith Rovers gear up for Dundee United showdown

Cameron penned a contract extension earlier this month.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and assistant Colin Cameron.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and assistant Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray has revealed he is delighted to approach Raith Rovers’ title run-in with the future of number two Colin Cameron secured.

Cameron signed a three-year contract extension earlier this month to match the new agreement penned by Murray at Christmas.

The pair played on either side of the Edinburgh football divide but worked together for the first time during Murray’s spell in charge of Airdrie.

They were then reunited at Stark’s Park in October 2022 when Cameron was named Murray’s number two.

Colin Cameron stands beside Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray and points something out.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray says he and assistant Colin Cameron work well together. Image: SNS.

The duo have helped lead Raith to a championship challenge this season as they prepare to face Dundee United this weekend just a point behind – and with a game in hand.

And Murray has praised his right-hand man, who is now tied to Rovers until summer 2027.

“I’m delighted Micky [Cameron] signed a new contract,” said Murray.

“Micky obviously played here and played in the Premier League with Raith Rovers and won the [Coca-Cola] Cup with the club [in 1994].

“So, he’s obviously got a fantastic reputation; he’s a legend of the club.

Murray: ‘Working well’

“But, forgetting that, he’s very good at his job and we work well together.

“I think that’s been shown. We’re working well and all the staff are working well.

“So, I’m delighted for him. It gives him a bit of security as well.

“He’s the type of guy, though, who will just keep going.

“People look at three-year contracts, but we work kind of three weeks at a time in our job because things can change so quickly.

Colin Cameron in action for Raith Rovers in Lewis Vaughan's testimonial against Hibernian.
Colin Cameron pulled his boots back on to make a late cameo appearance for Raith Rovers as a player in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“But I’m delighted, overall, that Micky agreed his new contract.”

Murray’s new deal was announced on Christmas Eve with a ‘Love Actually’-style video parody.

The former St Mirren and Dumbarton boss committed his future to the Kirkcaldy club for another three seasons.

But there was a delay of over two months in Cameron’s fresh terms being finalised.

Murray is adamant, however, that it was simply a matter of timing.

‘Really focused’

“It was always the intention for it to happen,” he added. “It just takes a little bit of time.

“There was a lot going on and we don’t want to upset the applecart too much, in terms of preparations and filling even the heads of staff with other things when we’re trying to win games.

“That’s something, as a staff, we have to be thankful for [technical director] John Potter and [CEO] Andrew Barrowman, and the board.

“They’ve kept us really focused and not put any obstacles in our way this season, at all.

“Far from it, actually, they’ve taken things away, which is helping the group and the staff.”

