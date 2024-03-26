Ian Murray has praise for No.2 Colin Cameron as Raith Rovers gear up for Dundee United showdown

Ian Murray has revealed he is delighted to approach Raith Rovers’ title run-in with the future of number two Colin Cameron secured.

Cameron signed a three-year contract extension earlier this month to match the new agreement penned by Murray at Christmas.

The pair played on either side of the Edinburgh football divide but worked together for the first time during Murray’s spell in charge of Airdrie.

They were then reunited at Stark’s Park in October 2022 when Cameron was named Murray’s number two.

The duo have helped lead Raith to a championship challenge this season as they prepare to face Dundee United this weekend just a point behind – and with a game in hand.

And Murray has praised his right-hand man, who is now tied to Rovers until summer 2027.

“I’m delighted Micky [Cameron] signed a new contract,” said Murray.

“Micky obviously played here and played in the Premier League with Raith Rovers and won the [Coca-Cola] Cup with the club [in 1994].

“So, he’s obviously got a fantastic reputation; he’s a legend of the club.

Murray: ‘Working well’

“But, forgetting that, he’s very good at his job and we work well together.

“I think that’s been shown. We’re working well and all the staff are working well.

“So, I’m delighted for him. It gives him a bit of security as well.

“He’s the type of guy, though, who will just keep going.

“People look at three-year contracts, but we work kind of three weeks at a time in our job because things can change so quickly.

“But I’m delighted, overall, that Micky agreed his new contract.”

Murray’s new deal was announced on Christmas Eve with a ‘Love Actually’-style video parody.

The former St Mirren and Dumbarton boss committed his future to the Kirkcaldy club for another three seasons.

But there was a delay of over two months in Cameron’s fresh terms being finalised.

Murray is adamant, however, that it was simply a matter of timing.

‘Really focused’

“It was always the intention for it to happen,” he added. “It just takes a little bit of time.

“There was a lot going on and we don’t want to upset the applecart too much, in terms of preparations and filling even the heads of staff with other things when we’re trying to win games.

“That’s something, as a staff, we have to be thankful for [technical director] John Potter and [CEO] Andrew Barrowman, and the board.

“They’ve kept us really focused and not put any obstacles in our way this season, at all.

“Far from it, actually, they’ve taken things away, which is helping the group and the staff.”