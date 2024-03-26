Perth woman’s new beauty salon aims to help people be ‘best version of themselves’

A Perth woman says her new beauty salon aims to help people be the “best version of themselves”.

Claudette Clinic, run by Claudette Karina, has opened on North Port in the city centre.

She got into the aesthetics business in 2020 after falling in love with makeup and beauty as a young girl.

The 40-year-old told The Courier she is eager to offer something different to Perth.

She said: “I’ve been into beauty since I was a little girl.

‘I wasn’t super happy with other businesses so I decided to do it myself’

“I always loved makeup and I realised how much I love it because all the treatments can transform you into the best version of yourself.

“I went to a few businesses before to get stuff done and I wasn’t super happy with the outcome so I decided to join the business and do it myself.

“I want to offer the best skills.

“I’ve been in Perth since 2007. I’ve had my eye on this place for a year now.”

At her clinic, Claudine offers a wide range of treatments including skin care, botox and lip filler.

She says she gets custom from both younger and older customers.

She said: “Aesthetics is getting plenty of interest at the moment.

“Everyone is getting their lips and botox done because they want to look good.

Perth woman aims to ‘change trend’ of businesses closing with new beauty salon

“We want people to feel like the best version of themselves.

“What I want to do is offer flash deals each day so people can snap up some heavily reduced treatments.

“I can see that there is huge interest in that and we want to make it affordable for people.

“Everyone deserves to spoil themselves.

“It’s good for Perth as well to see a little bit of difference with a business being opened.

“Maybe it will change the trend of businesses closing down all the time and give people a little bit of hope.

“People may take the risk to open something else.”

Claudette added: “I know it’s a brave move to open a business in such hard times but I think it’s going to be a success because I’m really going to be offering something great for a great price.

“I want to offer something that people can afford so they can come to a beautiful clinic and have a lovely, relaxing time.”