Perth woman’s new beauty salon aims to help people be ‘best version of themselves’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth woman’s new beauty salon aims to help people be ‘best version of themselves’

Claudette Clinic has opened on North Port in the city centre.

By Chloe Burrell
Claudine Karnia in her new salon Claudette Clinic.
Claudine Karnia has opened new salon Claudette Clinic in Perth. Image: Claudine Karnia

A Perth woman says her new beauty salon aims to help people be the “best version of themselves”.

Claudette Clinic, run by Claudette Karina, has opened on North Port in the city centre.

She got into the aesthetics business in 2020 after falling in love with makeup and beauty as a young girl.

The 40-year-old told The Courier she is eager to offer something different to Perth.

She said: “I’ve been into beauty since I was a little girl.

‘I wasn’t super happy with other businesses so I decided to do it myself’

“I always loved makeup and I realised how much I love it because all the treatments can transform you into the best version of yourself.

“I went to a few businesses before to get stuff done and I wasn’t super happy with the outcome so I decided to join the business and do it myself.

“I want to offer the best skills.

“I’ve been in Perth since 2007. I’ve had my eye on this place for a year now.”

Claudette Karnia.
Claudette decided to launch the business after being unhappy with treatments elsewhere. Image: Claudine Karnia

At her clinic, Claudine offers a wide range of treatments including skin care, botox and lip filler.

She says she gets custom from both younger and older customers.

She said: “Aesthetics is getting plenty of interest at the moment.

“Everyone is getting their lips and botox done because they want to look good.

Perth woman aims to ‘change trend’ of businesses closing with new beauty salon

“We want people to feel like the best version of themselves.

“What I want to do is offer flash deals each day so people can snap up some heavily reduced treatments.

“I can see that there is huge interest in that and we want to make it affordable for people.

“Everyone deserves to spoil themselves.

“It’s good for Perth as well to see a little bit of difference with a business being opened.

Claudette Clinic.
Inside Claudette Clinic in Perth. Image: Claudine Karnia

“Maybe it will change the trend of businesses closing down all the time and give people a little bit of hope.

“People may take the risk to open something else.”

Claudette added: “I know it’s a brave move to open a business in such hard times but I think it’s going to be a success because I’m really going to be offering something great for a great price.

“I want to offer something that people can afford so they can come to a beautiful clinic and have a lovely, relaxing time.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perdie & Boo and The Ballintaggart pop-up shop in The Square, Aberfeldy.
New Aberfeldy deli to open in weeks despite neighbouring hotel's smell fears
Perth Youth orchestra members at perth Concert Hall
Thousands join fight against Perth and Kinross music service cuts
Market Square in Alyth.
Man, 19, arrested after 'disturbance involving knife' on bus in Alyth
Christopher Kelly was jailed when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Jail for drunken thug who attacked chef outside Perthshire pub over £10 debt
Taymouth Castle exterior.
Taymouth Castle golf buggy garage plan axed following public outcry
Jawad Anwar, a shop worker at Minas Stores in Perth, was robbed by an armed assailant on Friday night.
VIDEO: Terrifying moment masked robber threatens Perth shop worker with knife
Fly-tipped waste dumped at the Lower Friarton site
Notorious Perth fly-tipping hotspot cleared after 15 years as more than 200 tonnes of…
2
Pete Chan in his takeaway kitchen at China China, Perth
Perth takeaway boss passing on roof repair donations to charity
The police officer works for Tayside Division. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Serving Tayside police officer, 51, charged after criminal probe
Solas Festival in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stagecoach bus cuts a 'serious blow' to Perthshire music festival

Conversation