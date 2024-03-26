MARTEL MAXWELL: We’re spoiled for choice for fine dining in Dundee

When a group of well-to-do ladies stopped for a chat mid tennis game, my ears pricked up.

We’d been playing doubles in Perthshire and the conversation had turned to cookery schools. Not my normal bag but I could have sworn I heard mention of Dundee.

One lady, an accomplished baker and cook, had just come back from a weekend in London, where she’d attended a well-known cuisine class with friends.

“It was good,” she said, “But the place I really want to try is the one in Dundee.”

“Oh I’ve been there, twice,” said my pal Rachel. “It’s amazing.”

Over I hotfooted it to Court No2, apologised for interrupting, but could they please start from the beginning and tell me everything about this UK-renowned place in my home city?

Rachel suggested I join her at the next class – and so, earlier this month, I found myself at Dundee Cooking Academy on Bank Street, overlooking the historic Howff, putting a live lobster in a pot – and making pasta from scratch.

If you know me, you’ll know this is somewhat out of character – from the girl who, pre-marriage in her tiny flat in London, used her oven for nail varnish storage and didn’t switch it on once.

I might have been late to the party, but experts have known of the academy for a while, with Food Awards Scotland naming it Cookery School of the Year in 2023.

The lobster and wine (plenty of wine) themed day as an early birthday gift to myself, led by charismatic head chef tutor Lewis Donegan, was fantastic, educational and fun. A brilliant treat for a loved one – or yourself – for a special occasion. There are all sorts of classes to chose from – from curries to seafood and Lewis’ daughter Amelia Rose is gaining quite a following with her classes for kids.

And have you heard what lies beneath? Downstairs in the basement, Howff Secret Supper Club, an award-winning cosy, atmospheric restaurant that has a waiting list until July.

While you wait, there’s another esteemed chef in the form of Adam Newth who’s reopened his Tayberry restaurant – this time beside the Rep.

We were lucky enough to sample Adam’s food at a party recently and the results were delicious.

In Adam’s former premises on the Esplanade, no less than Masterchef former winner Jamie Scott’s brasserie Sandbanks boasts beautiful views across Broughty Ferry beach. I’m yet to visit but pals say it’s a real treat.

Three top class chefs and restaurants in our city, using ththe freshest and most local of produce they can.

Added to the likes of stalwarts like Collinsons in the Ferry, I can’t remember Dundee ever having such a choice for fine dining.

There’s no need to travel to another city for a special meal out – not least when people are coming from far and wide to sample what we have right here.

Let’s support these dynamic chefs and local businesses – whether by booking up or spreading the word – as best we can.