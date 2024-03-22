Raith Rovers chief says Dundee United ticket arrangement has been ‘car crash from start to finish’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers chief says Dundee United ticket arrangement has been ‘car crash from start to finish’

The Stark's Park side hit out at their Championship rivals after getting 600 fewer briefs for top-of-the-table clash.

By Iain Collin
A picture of Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium under the floodlights.
Raith Rovers have voiced their frustration at a reduced ticket allocation for their trip to Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers will continue lobbying for more tickets for their top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United – insisting they could have sold DOUBLE their allocation.

The Stark’s Park side hit out at their title rivals after discovering they would receive 600 fewer seats for the crunch clash at Tannadice on March 30.

Their 1,342 quota sold out in less than two hours on Thursday.

And CEO Andy Barrowman is confident the Kirkcaldy outfit could have far outstripped the 1,950 backing they took to Tayside in December.

He claims Raith were given a reason for the reduction, but only after being informed of their reduced numbers.

Andy Barrowman at Stark's Park on the day he was unveiled as CEO by Raith Rovers in May. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

United have not made available the section closest to their own fans in the George Fox Stand or the first five rows of ‘The Shed’ housing the Rovers supporters.

And Barrowman admits he does not expect any good news for any of the 2,300 season-ticket holders and wider Raith support who failed to land briefs in Thursday’s sale.

Barrowman told Courier Sport: “We’re continuing to speak to Dundee United but at the moment it doesn’t look likely we’ll be getting any more tickets.

“It’s been a bit of a car crash from start to finish, to be honest, communication-wise. It’s been unnecessary, shall we say.

“United have given us an explanation, after the event, which doesn’t really carry much weight, if I’m being honest.

More dialogue

“But it’s up to them if they want to make public that excuse, let’s call it.

“We sold every one of the 1,950 seats in the stand the last time and you saw how quickly we sold out the tickets we were given this time.

“I think we could have taken double. Given the opportunity, we would certainly have taken a lot more than the 1,950 that went in December.

“In the lead-up to any game, there’s always discussions, for pre-ops meetings and so on. There will be more dialogue.

“We’ll continue to go back and forth but, at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be anything that’s going to change.”

Raith Rovers fans get in the festive spirit with blue Santa hats against Dundee United in December.
A packed Shed end for Raith Rovers’ last visit to Tannadice in December. Image: SNS

United have the opportunity to go into the mouthwatering encounter with a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship this weekend when Raith are idle due to the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

But, whatever happens in the Tangerines’ home meeting with Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday, the visit of Raith is likely to go a long way to deciding the destination of the title.

Barrowman believes everything possible should be done to ensure as many fans as possible pack out Tannadice for a game he believes will only be superseded in the coming weeks by the Old Firm clashes at the top of the Premiership.

He added: “I don’t think there’s going to be a bigger game in the SPFL outside the games between Rangers and Celtic, just with what’s at stake and where we are in the season.

“It’s huge. It’s a great advert for not only the Championship but for Scottish football.

‘Unnecessary and very frustrating’

“The two of us have gone nip and tuck for the whole season and it has come down to a situation like we’ve got now.

“We should be celebrating that and promoting it and selling it.

“But this situation is unnecessary and very frustrating.

“If they had moved us into a different part of the stadium and cut our allocation, we obviously still wouldn’t have been too enamoured by it – but you could understand it.

“If they were going to sell the seats to United fans, at least people would be getting in to watch the game. But it’s not even about that.”

