Dunfermline boss James McPake updates Ewan Otoo injury and reveals who is in and out for Inverness

The Pars midfielder is waiting to find out if he needs surgery on a knee complaint.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake shakes hands with midfielder Ewan Otoo.
Dunfermline manager James McPake with midfielder Ewan Otoo. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are set to find out early next week whether Ewan Otoo requires surgery on his knee injury.

The former Celtic youngster sustained the problem in the recent defeat to Airdrie and will miss this weekend’s meeting with Inverness Caley Thistle and the final game away to Ayr United.

McPake has revealed the midfielder could need an operation to resolve an issue with the posterolateral corner in his left knee.

Ewan Otoo gets on the ball for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Ewan Otoo has been a key performer for Dunfermline this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The midfielder has undergone scans and the Pars have two specialists poring over the results to determine a way forward.

McPake is optimistic the 21-year-old will be back during pre-season training, even if he needs surgery.

But the youngster’s likely path to recovery will be better known following a meeting with medics on Monday.

“Ewan has got a consultation on Monday in Glasgow,” explained McPake.

“The scans have been sent to London as well, so we’ve got two surgeons looking at that at the minute.

Pars’ comeback duo

“So, we’ll have a clear indication whether it’s surgery or not surgery for him on Monday.”

Dunfermline are hoping to remove all fears of relegation with at least a point against Inverness.

And, after a season ravaged by injuries for much of it, they are concluding the campaign in better health.

Even those previously thought to be out until next term could make a comeback in next Friday’s finale against Ayr United.

Aaron Comrie and Craig Wighton have both been sidelined by knee injuries – Wighton since early February following surgery and Comrie since February 17.

Aaron Comrie makes a pass with his right foot for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie has been sidelined for the past two months. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’ll probably be too quick for Craig Wighton and Aaron Comrie,” McPake added. “It’ll be potentially next week for them.”

Paul Allan has been out since the 3-2 win over Arbroath on March 30 with a hamstring injury.

And there were some concerns over Malachi Fagan-Walcott after he limped through much of the second-half against Queen’s Park last weekend following a collision with Will Tizzard.

“Paul Allan is back involved and will be in the squad,” continued McPake. “Malachi Fagan-Walcott is okay.”

