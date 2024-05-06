St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Wigan defender Luke Robinson’s season is over and gives Tony Gallacher injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Wigan defender Luke Robinson’s season is over and gives Tony Gallacher injury update

Saints had no recognised left-back in the team that lost to Aberdeen.

By Eric Nicolson
Tony Gallacher and Luke Robinson both missed the Aberdeen game and the season is over for one of the left-backs.
Image: SNS.

St Johnstone loan defender Luke Robinson’s season is over.

The Wigan man has returned to his parent club after he tore cartilage in his knee on the McDiarmid Park training ground.

With Tony Gallacher unable to recover from a calf strain by last Saturday, the injury double whammy meant that Saints faced Aberdeen without a recognised left-back.

Manager Craig Levein is optimistic that Gallacher could be available for this weekend’s clash with Livingston.

However, Robinson will now undergo a scan to determine the full extent of his injury.

“Luke’s had a little bit of a cartilage problem for most of the season,” said Levein.

“Every now and then a bit would get caught in the joint and it would flare up.

“We’d have to watch it for a wee while. But he’s got a proper tear.

“It was a really innocuous change in direction on the training ground last week.

“He’s away back to Wigan to get scanned. We won’t see him before the end of the season.

“So that’s a bit a blow.

“But injuries are part of the game and I tend to be more philosophical about those things.

“We’ve got to try and think about the people who can do a job for us now.

“I feel for Luke but I need to focus on who is available for us now.”

Craig Levein with Luke Robinson.
Image: SNS.

Levein added: “Tony had a little niggle with his calf before the Hibs game.

“That caused him a few problems. We had hoped to get him back for the Aberdeen match.

“Obviously, however, Graham had to go and play there as we didn’t have anyone else left-sided.

“Fingers crossed with Tony for Livingston this weekend. He’s improving. I’m hopeful.”

Player of the year landslide

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov picked up 11 trophies at Sunday night’s player of the year awards.

The near clean-sweep was no surprise given the consistency the Bulgarian international has shown since being signed by Steven MacLean from Cambridge United in the summer.

“Dimi has been terrific in his performances and the awards are well deserved,” said Levein.

“He’s got better week by week.

“He’s played to a very high standard and has got a strong voice in the dressing room too.”

