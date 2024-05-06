St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Wigan defender Luke Robinson’s season is over and gives Tony Gallacher injury update

St Johnstone loan defender Luke Robinson’s season is over.

The Wigan man has returned to his parent club after he tore cartilage in his knee on the McDiarmid Park training ground.

With Tony Gallacher unable to recover from a calf strain by last Saturday, the injury double whammy meant that Saints faced Aberdeen without a recognised left-back.

Manager Craig Levein is optimistic that Gallacher could be available for this weekend’s clash with Livingston.

However, Robinson will now undergo a scan to determine the full extent of his injury.

“Luke’s had a little bit of a cartilage problem for most of the season,” said Levein.

“Every now and then a bit would get caught in the joint and it would flare up.

“We’d have to watch it for a wee while. But he’s got a proper tear.

“It was a really innocuous change in direction on the training ground last week.

“He’s away back to Wigan to get scanned. We won’t see him before the end of the season.

“So that’s a bit a blow.

“But injuries are part of the game and I tend to be more philosophical about those things.

“We’ve got to try and think about the people who can do a job for us now.

“I feel for Luke but I need to focus on who is available for us now.”

Levein added: “Tony had a little niggle with his calf before the Hibs game.

“That caused him a few problems. We had hoped to get him back for the Aberdeen match.

“Obviously, however, Graham had to go and play there as we didn’t have anyone else left-sided.

“Fingers crossed with Tony for Livingston this weekend. He’s improving. I’m hopeful.”

Player of the year landslide

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov picked up 11 trophies at Sunday night’s player of the year awards.

The near clean-sweep was no surprise given the consistency the Bulgarian international has shown since being signed by Steven MacLean from Cambridge United in the summer.

“Dimi has been terrific in his performances and the awards are well deserved,” said Levein.

“He’s got better week by week.

“He’s played to a very high standard and has got a strong voice in the dressing room too.”