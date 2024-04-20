Dunfermline 0-0 Queen’s Park: Player ratings and star man as Pars held in bid to secure Championship status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline 0-0 Queen’s Park: Player ratings and star man as Pars held in bid to secure Championship status

The East End Park side enjoyed the better of the chances against the Spiders but couldn't find a winner.

By George Cran
Dunfermline couldn't find a winner against Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.

Dunfermline’s wait to secure Championship football next season will go on a little longer after the Pars were held to a scoreless draw by Queen’s Park.

James McPake’s side are all but sure of their second-tier status with the point keeping the ninth-placed Spiders six points behind with six to play for.

They also boast a better goal difference by eight goals but mathematically the possibility of dropping into the play-off place is still live.

And Dunfermline will be frustrated they didn’t make it 100% certain after enjoying the better chances across the 90 minutes against Callum Davidson’s men.

First half

James McPake made two changes to the side that lost to Airdrieonians last time out.

There was no Ewan Otoo while Joe Chalmers dropped to the bench after being subbed at half-time at the Excelsior.

Chris Hamilton was welcomed back into the centre of midfield while Sam Fisher returned to the backline.

On Friday, Queen’s Park keeper Calum Ferrie had been named in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the ball against Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.

And he showed why early on as he denied Lewis McCann and then Chris Kane from close range inside the opening 12 minutes.

It was a strong start from the Pars but they allowed the Spiders into the contest by playing themselves into trouble at times.

But keeper Deniz Mehmet was untroubled throughout the opening 45.

And had Matty Todd finished after bursting through on the right side of the box moments before the break, it would have been a deserved lead at half-time.

Second half

The second period was a more even affair but still the opening goal wouldn’t come.

Miles Welch-Hayes missed a good chance from a Josh Edwards corner before Queen’s Park striker Ruari Paton blazed over from 20 yards as the visitors showed much more threat.

On the hour mark, Deniz was tested for the first time. Stuart McKinstry had the effort from 12 yards but smashed it straight into the midriff of the keeper.

Stuart McKinstry goes for goal but Dunfermline's defence gave little away. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC.

McCann then saw a flicked header saved again by Ferrie before a controversial moment erupted on 74 minutes.

Dunfermline gave it away in defence and McKinstry was in, only for Hamilton to take him down. The Pars man got a yellow card but Queen’s Park wanted red. There were defenders there to cover, however, and despite protestations that earned the visitors two yellows of their own the home side would remain with 11 on the park.

Into the final few minutes, Kane had the chance to score the goal that would have secured Championship football for next season.

The wait, though, will have to go on a little longer after the on-loan St Johnstone man headed over from inside the six-yard-box.

Star Man: Malachi Fagan-Walcott

Malachi Fagan-Walcott. Image: SNS.

The on-loan Cardiff man strolled this game, even if there was a slight limp to that stroll for much of the second half.

There was concern for the Pars when the big defender landed in a heap in the Queen’s Park penalty area.

He would have been a big miss at the back. Another fine showing in black and white.

Player Ratings

Dunfermline AFC (3-5-2): Deniz 6, Fisher 6 (Breen 86), Fagan-Walcott 8, Benedictus 7, Welch-Hayes 7 (Jakubiak 68), Edwards 7, Hamilton 6, Ritchie-Hosler 6, Todd 6, McCann 6 (Holmes 80), Kane 7.

Subs not used: Little, Chalmers, Moffat, O’Halloran, Sutherland, Benjamin.

Queen’s Park (3-5-2): Ferrie, Fox, Thomson (Bannon 54), Paton, Thomas (Sheridan 81), Tizzard, McKinstry, Longridge, Scott, Mauchin (Turner 86), Welsh.

Subs not used: Robson, Bruce, Williamson, McLeish, Wills, Carse.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 5,123

Conversation