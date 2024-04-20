Dunfermline 0-0 Queen’s Park: Player ratings and star man as Pars held in bid to secure Championship status

Dunfermline’s wait to secure Championship football next season will go on a little longer after the Pars were held to a scoreless draw by Queen’s Park.

James McPake’s side are all but sure of their second-tier status with the point keeping the ninth-placed Spiders six points behind with six to play for.

They also boast a better goal difference by eight goals but mathematically the possibility of dropping into the play-off place is still live.

And Dunfermline will be frustrated they didn’t make it 100% certain after enjoying the better chances across the 90 minutes against Callum Davidson’s men.

First half

James McPake made two changes to the side that lost to Airdrieonians last time out.

There was no Ewan Otoo while Joe Chalmers dropped to the bench after being subbed at half-time at the Excelsior.

Chris Hamilton was welcomed back into the centre of midfield while Sam Fisher returned to the backline.

On Friday, Queen’s Park keeper Calum Ferrie had been named in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year.

And he showed why early on as he denied Lewis McCann and then Chris Kane from close range inside the opening 12 minutes.

It was a strong start from the Pars but they allowed the Spiders into the contest by playing themselves into trouble at times.

But keeper Deniz Mehmet was untroubled throughout the opening 45.

And had Matty Todd finished after bursting through on the right side of the box moments before the break, it would have been a deserved lead at half-time.

Second half

The second period was a more even affair but still the opening goal wouldn’t come.

Miles Welch-Hayes missed a good chance from a Josh Edwards corner before Queen’s Park striker Ruari Paton blazed over from 20 yards as the visitors showed much more threat.

On the hour mark, Deniz was tested for the first time. Stuart McKinstry had the effort from 12 yards but smashed it straight into the midriff of the keeper.

McCann then saw a flicked header saved again by Ferrie before a controversial moment erupted on 74 minutes.

Dunfermline gave it away in defence and McKinstry was in, only for Hamilton to take him down. The Pars man got a yellow card but Queen’s Park wanted red. There were defenders there to cover, however, and despite protestations that earned the visitors two yellows of their own the home side would remain with 11 on the park.

Into the final few minutes, Kane had the chance to score the goal that would have secured Championship football for next season.

The wait, though, will have to go on a little longer after the on-loan St Johnstone man headed over from inside the six-yard-box.

Star Man: Malachi Fagan-Walcott

The on-loan Cardiff man strolled this game, even if there was a slight limp to that stroll for much of the second half.

There was concern for the Pars when the big defender landed in a heap in the Queen’s Park penalty area.

He would have been a big miss at the back. Another fine showing in black and white.

Player Ratings

Dunfermline AFC (3-5-2): Deniz 6, Fisher 6 (Breen 86), Fagan-Walcott 8, Benedictus 7, Welch-Hayes 7 (Jakubiak 68), Edwards 7, Hamilton 6, Ritchie-Hosler 6, Todd 6, McCann 6 (Holmes 80), Kane 7.

Subs not used: Little, Chalmers, Moffat, O’Halloran, Sutherland, Benjamin.

Queen’s Park (3-5-2): Ferrie, Fox, Thomson (Bannon 54), Paton, Thomas (Sheridan 81), Tizzard, McKinstry, Longridge, Scott, Mauchin (Turner 86), Welsh.

Subs not used: Robson, Bruce, Williamson, McLeish, Wills, Carse.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 5,123