Season over for one Dunfermline star as James McPake gives injury update

Celtic youngster Ben Summers has succumbed to a back problem.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

On-loan Celtic youngster Ben Summers has made his last appearance for Dunfermline after being told his season is over.

Pars boss James McPake has revealed the 19-year-old will not play again this term due to a back issue.

The midfielder has not featured for the Fifers since the 3-1 victory over Dundee United on March 15 and had already returned to his parent club for treatment.

Ben Summers in action for Dunfermline against Airdrie.
Ben Summers in action for Dunfermline against Airdrie last month. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Coming to the end of an injury-ravaged campaign, Summers’ absence is one of the few to trouble McPake as players continue to return to fitness.

Vice-captain Chris Hamilton has recovered sufficiently from a head knock that has caused him to miss the last two matches.

And striker Alex Jakubiak will join him in being available for Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park after missing last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Airdrie.

McPake said: “Alex is training, as is Chris Hamilton who has been a huge, huge miss.

Back

“In games like last Saturday [against Airdrie], I don’t think that we would have lost in the same manner we did had we had Hammy in the team, just for what he brings.

“So, they are both back.

“But Ben Summers’ season is done. He is back at Celtic getting rehab.”

Meanwhile, Paul Allan is expected to be back in contention for the penultimate game of the season against Inverness Caley Thistle on April 27 following a hamstring problem.

Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie has been sidelined by two injuries in 2024. Image: SNS.

And McPake has revealed striker Craig Wighton and defender Aaron Comrie are continuing to make speedy progress in their comebacks from knee injuries.

Both were initially expected to sit out the rest of the campaign, but it is anticipated Comrie will now return to training next week.

With Wighton having had surgery, McPake added: “Paul Allan is doing well and will be available next week. He will be back training on Monday.

“And I think Aaron will be back training next week as well. He was trying to get back this week, just with the way he is.

“I’m not quite sure when Wighty [Wighton] will be back training, but they are all doing well.”

