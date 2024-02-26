Dunfermline defender ruled out for the rest of the season as injury curse strikes Pars yet again

James McPake has confirmed Dunfermline Athletic have been dealt another cruel injury blow in a season of setbacks.

Aaron Comrie has become the latest victim and will miss the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

The full-back was absent from Friday night’s badly-needed 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle as the Pars won for the first time in ten games.

And McPake has revealed the 27-year-old is not expected to play again before next term.

He said: “Unfortunately, Aaron Comrie’s season is over with a medial ligament injury to his knee.

“It was just a challenge in training where he blocked a shot and it opened his knee up.

“He is such a key player for us and we are bitterly disappointed.”

Comrie’s training-ground injury saw Dunfermline move to bring in a replacement last week.

Highland travels next for DAFC

Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes was recruited on loan from Livingston and made his debut as a late replacement for Xavier Benjamin 10 minutes from time at Firhill.

The former Macclesfield Town, Colchester United and Harrogate Town full-back could now make his first start away to Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night.

We had a tough draw up there at the start of the season but it’s one we are looking forward to.” James McPake on the Pars’ trip to face ICTFC

It is another crucial game for Dunfermline, who travel north sitting in sixth spot in the Championship.

They are desperate to back up Friday’s win but know a defeat could see them drop back down to second-bottom in the table.

McPake added: “We saw their game against Partick and we watched them at Arbroath on Saturday.

“They have signed a lot of players since the last time we played them. That was the eventful game at East End when we hit the woodwork nine times.

“It will be a tough game but I’m just delighted that we are going up there on the back of a victory.

“Duncan (Ferguson, Inverness manager) has done a really good job since he went there.

“He has moved players on and brought players in. But he has lost players as well – the likes of David Wotherspoon.

“It is always a tough game going up there.

“We had a tough draw up there at the start of the season but it’s one we are looking forward to.”