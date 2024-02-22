Dunfermline snap up Livingston defender after losing out to Raith Rovers in race for Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline snap up Livingston defender after losing out to Raith Rovers in race for Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft

Miles Welch-Hayes has joined the Pars on loan for the rest of the season.

By Iain Collin
Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes hold a scarf above his head after signing on loan Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes has signed on loan for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / Dunfermline Athletic F.C.

Dunfermline have snapped up Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old will add some much-needed experience to the Pars rearguard as they battle for Championship survival.

His arrival comes after the Fifers missed out in their attempts to land former skipper Lee Ashcroft on loan from Dundee.

Defender Miles Welch-Hayes has his eyes on the ball in Livingston's game against Hearts in November.
New Dunfermline defender Miles Welch-Hayes in action for Livingston against Hearts earlier in the season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The 30-year-old instead joined Fife rivals Raith Rovers on Wednesday.

Welch-Hayes moved north to Livingston last summer on a three-year deal after a season with Harrogate Town in League Two in England.

He had previously made more than 50 appearances for both Colchester United and Macclesfield Town in the fourth tier of English football.

But the versatile right-sided defender, who began his career at Oxford United, has played just three times for the Lions in the Premiership.

DAFC: Experience needed

Having made starts against Hearts and Dundee in November, he was a late substitute against Aberdeen in December.

After sitting on the bench against Celtic three days later, he has since dropped out the Almondvale side’s match-day squads.

Dunfermline have been eagerly seeking more experience in their back line following the serious injuries that have kept skipper Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen out of action for great swathes of the season.

Cardiff City duo Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Xavier Benjamin were recruited on loan last month but lack top-team knowhow.

Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes holds up a Dunfermline Athletic strip after signing.
Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes will add experience to the Dunfermline defence. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

With his team currently on a nine-game run without a victory, manager James McPake was determined to add experience at both ends of the pitch.

After bringing in striker Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone, he was close to adding Ashcroft in defence before the lure of a promotion battle enticed him to Stark’s Park instead.

Livingston manager David Martindale commented: “It hasn’t quite clicked for Miles so far this season, with a couple of niggly injuries having stopped him from gaining much momentum.

“He’s at a stage now where he needs to be playing football to get that fitness and consistency back.

“And hopefully he’ll be able to do that with James [McPake] at Dunfermline until the end of the season.”

