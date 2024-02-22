Dunfermline snap up Livingston defender after losing out to Raith Rovers in race for Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft

Dunfermline have snapped up Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old will add some much-needed experience to the Pars rearguard as they battle for Championship survival.

His arrival comes after the Fifers missed out in their attempts to land former skipper Lee Ashcroft on loan from Dundee.

The 30-year-old instead joined Fife rivals Raith Rovers on Wednesday.

Welch-Hayes moved north to Livingston last summer on a three-year deal after a season with Harrogate Town in League Two in England.

He had previously made more than 50 appearances for both Colchester United and Macclesfield Town in the fourth tier of English football.

But the versatile right-sided defender, who began his career at Oxford United, has played just three times for the Lions in the Premiership.

DAFC: Experience needed

Having made starts against Hearts and Dundee in November, he was a late substitute against Aberdeen in December.

After sitting on the bench against Celtic three days later, he has since dropped out the Almondvale side’s match-day squads.

Dunfermline have been eagerly seeking more experience in their back line following the serious injuries that have kept skipper Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen out of action for great swathes of the season.

Cardiff City duo Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Xavier Benjamin were recruited on loan last month but lack top-team knowhow.

With his team currently on a nine-game run without a victory, manager James McPake was determined to add experience at both ends of the pitch.

After bringing in striker Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone, he was close to adding Ashcroft in defence before the lure of a promotion battle enticed him to Stark’s Park instead.

Livingston manager David Martindale commented: “It hasn’t quite clicked for Miles so far this season, with a couple of niggly injuries having stopped him from gaining much momentum.

“He’s at a stage now where he needs to be playing football to get that fitness and consistency back.

“And hopefully he’ll be able to do that with James [McPake] at Dunfermline until the end of the season.”