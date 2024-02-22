Police search water at Perth Lade as part of Cameron Rae alleged murder probe

Police have searched the water at Perth Lade as part of their investigation into the alleged murder of Cameron Rae.

A specialist search team was deployed to the waterway on West Mill Street in the city centre on Thursday.

Onlookers said police started their search at around 11.30am.

Several searchers in red and blue suits were seen wading through the water while other officers looked on from the side.

The search came nearly a year after the death of Mr Rae.

He was found injured on South Methven Street in Perth on April 8 2023, but died a short time later.

An 18-year-old has appeared in court accused of murdering Mr Rae.

Caleb Ferguson is accused of killing Mr Rae by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon at a flat.

He is further accused of assaulting two unknown people by punching and kicking them on the head and body.

Ferguson made no plea during his private appearance on petition at Perth Sheriff Court last year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This activity relates to ongoing inquiries following the death of Cameron Rae on Saturday April 8 2023.”