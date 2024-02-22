Police search water at Perth Lade as part of Cameron Rae alleged murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police search water at Perth Lade as part of Cameron Rae alleged murder probe

A specialist search team was deployed to the waterway on West Mill Street in the city centre on Thursday.

By Chloe Burrell
Police search Perth Lade over death of Cameron Rae.
Police searched Perth Lade on Thursday as part of the investigation into the death of Cameron Rae. Image: Police Scotland/Stuart Cowper

Police have searched the water at Perth Lade as part of their investigation into the alleged murder of Cameron Rae.

A specialist search team was deployed to the waterway on West Mill Street in the city centre on Thursday.

Onlookers said police started their search at around 11.30am.

Several searchers in red and blue suits were seen wading through the water while other officers looked on from the side.

Police searchers made their way through the water at Perth Lade. Image: Stuart Cowper

The search came nearly a year after the death of Mr Rae.

He was found injured on South Methven Street in Perth on April 8 2023, but died a short time later.

An 18-year-old has appeared in court accused of murdering Mr Rae.

Caleb Ferguson is accused of killing Mr Rae by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife or similar weapon at a flat.

The search started on Thursday morning. Image: Stuart Cowper

He is further accused of assaulting two unknown people by punching and kicking them on the head and body.

Ferguson made no plea during his private appearance on petition at Perth Sheriff Court last year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This activity relates to ongoing inquiries following the death of Cameron Rae on Saturday April 8 2023.”

