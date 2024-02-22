List of cuts planned by Perth and Kinross Council as all events set to be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

List of cuts planned by Perth and Kinross Council as all events set to be scrapped

Other budget proposals include axing school crossing patrollers and cutting road maintenance.

By Kieran Webster
Boney M performing at the Perth Christmas lights switch-on 2023.
Boney M featured in last year's Christmas lights turn-on. This event could be axed in 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council is planning a series of brutal cuts ahead of this year’s budget.

Officers have made a series of recommendations as the council looks to balance its books.

It also means the price of services, such as parking and school meals, may increase.

Council tax is set to be frozen for 2024-25, but it could rise by 4.9% and 4% in the following two years.

The proposals state how much money would be saved and the impact this would have.

Some ideas have been up for the chop before before being saved by councillors.

Here are some of the proposed cuts in more detail:

Axing council-run events

Saving: £220,000

This would mean an end to Perth’s Christmas light switch-on.

Officers say this would hit Perth’s economy and result in fewer visitors to the city.

A parade during the Perth Christmas lights turn on in 2023.
A parade during the 2023 Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They also fear that a lack of free events would have an unfair impact on lower-income residents.

However, 68% of respondents in the budget consultation backed a spending cut on council-run events, with many in favour of adding a charge for them.

Removing school crossing patrollers

Saving: £89,000 (over two years)

The council report says: “There is no funding for additional infrastructure improvements or alternative crossing provision installations.”

It also suggests it is up to parents to ensure children get to school safely.

Council staff will still be on hand to help plan safe travel routes for children.

Where no safe walking route can be found for children accompanied by an adult, pupils’ transport will be funded by the council

Cutting primary swimming lessons

Saving: £60,000

Under these proposals, swimming lessons would be removed from August 2024.

This was also proposed in last year’s budget but was not agreed by councillors.

The Breadalbane Community Campus.
The Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy. Image: Margaret Rodgers

The papers say it may lead to children from low-income families losing out on swimming, and the council could face “reputational damage”.

However, it states that children from rural schools may benefit from “less time out of the classroom” as transport times can be “significant”.

Closure of loss-making breakfast clubs

Saving: £98,000 (over three years)

Free breakfast clubs were introduced in targeted areas to provide breakfast before school for pupils who may miss out.

However, uptake has been low since the introduction of a £2 charge for breakfast.

These plans would see any club with under 60% of staffed capacity closed by August 2026.

The council admits this would most impact parents looking for childcare and low-paid female employees.

Reduction in local bus services

Saving: £775,000 

The council could axe the whole budget for local bus services due to it being “non-statutory”.

However, chiefs say this would have a “significant impact on public transport travel opportunities, not just in rural areas, but also in parts of Perth city”.

The report also claims it would have the greatest impact on those in poverty – exasperated by the cost-of-living crisis.

It could also harm the council’s aims to tackle climate change.

Cuts to road maintenance budget

Saving: £187,000 (over three years)

The council is proposing cuts to several road maintenance schemes, including repairs.

This would also mean road markings are generally only repainted every four years instead of three (priority will be given to safety critical lines).

Road closure signs.
Proposals include a reduction to the road maintenance budget. Image: Shutterstock/Amy Johansson

The papers admit that this will lead to more complaints and it will delay the responsiveness to flood alerts.

Roads would also be less maintained, more gullies would become blocked and more standing water would be present, admits the council.

Full removal of adult literacy services

Saving: £180,000 (over two years)

According to the papers: “Adult learning activities include support for asylum seekers and refugees and therefore removing this team would mean PKC is unable to deliver ESOL.”

The impact would affect vulnerable people on low incomes, primarily refugees and asylum seekers who rely on these services.

This would also have an impact on the council’s efforts to tackle poverty.

Reduced funding to Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Saving £24,000 (over three years)

This proposal is to cut funding to Pitlochry Festival Theatre by 32% over the next three years.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre sign.
Funding for Pitlochry Festival Theatre could be reduced. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

While there will be no direct impact on the council, the papers state it may impact the theatre.

It may affect attendances that could impact the wider economy.

School lessons may be changed

Other services that may take a hit include:

  • The removal of out-of-hours treatment to paths in winter outwith Perth city centre
  • A 20% reduction in the winter maintenance road network coverage
  • Stopping street cleaning by hand.

Proposals could also include changes to the school day, which would see two or three longer days and two or three shorter days by making every period 50 minutes long.

It is unclear how these changes would affect school starting and finishing times.

Price rises for council services

As well as cuts, the council also proposes to increase the costs of some of its services.

This includes parking, which could rise by 4%.

Charges for garden waste permits could also increase to £45 per bin in 2025, raising £180,000.

Prices for school meals could also go up substantially after remaining static since 2018. This would include a 36% increase in 2024-25 to backdate inflation, followed by 3% rises in the following two years.

What happens next?

Councillors will decide whether to approve recommendations made for the budget, or make amendments, at a full council meeting on Wednesday, February 28.

