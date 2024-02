Full rundown of all parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council is planning to increase parking charges across the board.

Officers have made a series of recommendations to balance the books in this year’s budget.

These include a series of brutal cuts, which include scrapping all council-run events.

The price of services, such as parking and school meals, may also increase.

And motorists are set to be hit by a rise in parking costs.

Listed below are all the parking increases planned by Perth and Kinross Council officers.

Councillors will decide whether to approve recommendations made for the budget, or make amendments, at a full council meeting on Wednesday, February 28.

Perth

Zone one – inner city centre:

On-street parking (per hour): £1.70 (up from £1.60) – max 1 hour.

Off-street parking (per hour): £1.50 (up from £1.40) – max 1 hour.

Zone two – city centre:

On-street parking (per hour): £1.70 (up from £1.60) – max 4 hours.

Off-street parking (per hour): £1.50 (up from £1.40) – max 4 hours.

Zone three – outer city centre (on-street):

One hour: £1.10 (up from £1).

Two hours: £1.70 (up from £1.60).

Three hours: £2.60 (up from £2.50).

Four hours: £3.30 (up from £3.10).

Six hours: £5 (up from £4.80).

Up to 10 hours: £6.70 (up from £6.40).

Weekly ticket (Monday – Saturday): £31 (up from £29).

Monthly permit (Monday – Friday): £57 (up from £54).

Monthly permit (Monday – Saturday): £85 (up from £81).

Thimblerow car park

One hour: £1.50 (up from £1.40).

Two hours: £3 (up from £2.90).

Three hours: £4.60 (up from £4.40).

Four hours: £6 (up from £5.80).

Six hours: £9.20 (up from £8.80).

Up to 10 hours: £12.30 (up from £11.80).

Weekly ticket (Monday – Saturday): £68 (up from £65).

Monthly permit (Monday – Friday): £91 (up from £87).

Monthly permit (Monday – Saturday): £145 (up from £139).

Canal Street MSCP

One hour: £1.50 (up from £1.40).

Two hours: £3 (up from £2.90).

Three hours: £4.60 (up from £4.40).

Four hours: £6 (up from £5.80).

Six hours: £9.20 (up from £8.80).

Up to 10 hours: £12.30 (up from £11.80).

Weekly ticket (Monday – Saturday): £68 (up from £65).

Monthly permit (Monday – Friday): £91 (up from £87).

Monthly permit (Monday – Saturday): £145 (up from £139).

South Inch car park

One hour: £1 (up from 90p).

Two hours: £1.50 (up from £1.40).

Three hours: £2.40 (up from £2.30).

Four hours: £3 (up from £2.90).

Six hours: £4.60 (up from £4.40).

Up to 10 hours: £6 (up from £5.80).

Weekly ticket (Monday – Saturday): £31 (up from £29).

Monthly permit (Monday – Friday): £57 (up from £54).

Monthly permit (Monday – Saturday): £85 (up from £81).

Norrie Miller/Riverside car park

One hour: £1 (up from 90p).

Two hours: £1.50 (up from £1.40).

Three hours: £2.40 (up from £2.30).

Four hours: £3 (up from £2.90).

Six hours: £4.60 (up from £4.40).

Up to 10 hours: £6 (up from £5.80).

Weekly ticket (Monday – Saturday): £31 (up from £29).

Monthly permit (Monday – Friday): £57 (up from £54).

Monthly permit (Monday – Saturday): £85 (up from £81).

Victoria Street car park

One hour: £1 (up from 90p).

Two hours: £1.50 (up from £1.40).

Three hours: £2.40 (up from £2.30).

Four hours: £3 (up from £2.90).

Six hours: £4.60 (up from £4.40).

Up to 10 hours: £6 (up from £5.80).

Weekly ticket (Monday – Saturday): £31 (up from £29).

Monthly permit (Monday – Friday): £57 (up from £54).

Monthly permit (Monday – Saturday): £85 (up from £81).

Riverside Turning Head car park

One hour: £1 (up from 90p).

Two hours: £1.50 (up from £1.40).

Three hours: £2.40 (up from £2.30).

Four hours: £3 (up from £2.90).

Six hours: £4.60 (up from £4.40).

Up to 10 hours: £6 (up from £5.80).

Weekly ticket (Monday – Saturday): £31 (up from £29).

Monthly permit (Monday – Friday): £57 (up from £54).

Monthly permit (Monday – Saturday): £85 (up from £81).

Live Active Leisure – Rodney Pavilion

Two hours: £1 (up from 90p).

Three hours: £3.80 (up from £3.60).

Four hours: £5.50 (up from £5.30).

Live Active Leisure – Bell’s Sports Centre

Two hours: £1 (up from 90p).

Five hours: £1.10 (up from £1).

Six hours: £5.70 (up from £5.50).

Nine hours: £7.30 (up from £7).

Blairgowrie

Croft Lane, The Croft/Ericht Lane car park



One hour: £1.30 (up from £1.20).

Two hours: £2.30 (up from £2.20).

Leslie Street car park

One hour: £1.30 (up from £1.20).

Two hours: £2.30 (up from £2.20).

Four hours: £3.80 (up from £3.60).

Ten hours: £5.50 (up from £5.30).

Season ticket (annual): £182 (up from £175).

Crieff

James Square car park (per hour): £1.50 (up from £1.40) – max 1 hour.

On-street parking (30 minutes): £1.10 (up from £1).

On-street parking (per hour): £1.70 (up from £1.60) – max 1 hour.

Residents permit: £166 (from £159).

Dunkeld

Atholl Street and Tay Terrace car parks

One hour: £1.30 (up from £1.20).

Two hours: £2.30 (up from £2.20).

Four hours: £3.80 (up from £3.60).

Ten hours: £5.50 (up from £5.30).

Season ticket (annual): £182 (up from £175).

Pitlochry

Atholl Road, Ferry Road and Rie-Achan Road car parks