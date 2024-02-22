Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal – and could debut at Dundee United

Cillian Sheridan will bring “experience” to the Queen’s Park frontline after signing a short-term deal at the Hampden club.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker has been a free agent since his contract ended at Inverness in January.

Callum Davidson has now moved to bolster his attacking options with the addition of the 34-year-old.

After leaving Inverness, Sheridan had been training with St Johnstone to maintain fitness.

Sheridan spent two injury-hit seasons at Dens Park, making 26 appearances and scoring one goal.

The three-times capped Ireland international returned to the UK after a much-travelled career that took in Poland, Israel, New Zealand, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

“We have been looking to get more experience on board and we have that now in key positions,” Callum Davidson told the Queen’s Park website.

“We will always be a club that is looking to develop players and players like Cillian will help us with that as he knows the game so well.

“He gives us more of a physical presence up front and the threat of getting in behind defences.”

Tannadice debut?

Sheridan said: “I have been in training with the club for a couple of weeks now and both the people and the facilities have been terrific.

“I am looking forward to being involved between now and the end of the season.”

Sheridan’s Spiders debut could come at Tannadice this weekend with Queen’s Park travelling to Championship leaders Dundee United.

His final appearance for Caley Thistle was also against the Tangerines last month, coming on as a late sub in a 1-0 defeat.