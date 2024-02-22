Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal – and could debut at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal – and could debut at Dundee United

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a short-term contract.

By George Cran
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Cillian Sheridan will bring “experience” to the Queen’s Park frontline after signing a short-term deal at the Hampden club.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker has been a free agent since his contract ended at Inverness in January.

Callum Davidson has now moved to bolster his attacking options with the addition of the 34-year-old.

After leaving Inverness, Sheridan had been training with St Johnstone to maintain fitness.

Cillian Sheridan goes for goal at Arbroath while at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Sheridan spent two injury-hit seasons at Dens Park, making 26 appearances and scoring one goal.

The three-times capped Ireland international returned to the UK after a much-travelled career that took in Poland, Israel, New Zealand, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

“We have been looking to get more experience on board and we have that now in key positions,” Callum Davidson told the Queen’s Park website.

“We will always be a club that is looking to develop players and players like Cillian will help us with that as he knows the game so well.

“He gives us more of a physical presence up front and the threat of getting in behind defences.”

Tannadice debut?

Cillian Sheridan made 10 appearances for Inverness before leaving in January. Image: SNS

Sheridan said: “I have been in training with the club for a couple of weeks now and both the people and the facilities have been terrific.

“I am looking forward to being involved between now and the end of the season.”

Sheridan’s Spiders debut could come at Tannadice this weekend with Queen’s Park travelling to Championship leaders Dundee United.

His final appearance for Caley Thistle was also against the Tangerines last month, coming on as a late sub in a 1-0 defeat.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla provides Dundee 'insurance' as midfield man hailed for taking his chance
Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on Lee Ashcroft exit as he provides update…
Lee Ashcroft holds aloft a Raith Rovers scarf at Stark's Park.
Lee Ashcroft: Dundee frustrations and what lay behind Dunfermline snub as defender seeks Raith…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty addresses Lee Ashcroft loan as Dens defender relives Easter…
Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping 'yo-yo club' tag - and Raith…
Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Raith Rovers confirm loan arrival of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft after winning signing battle…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee kid Ally Graham attracting English Premier League interest as club legend returns to…
(L to R) Darren Fletcher, Owen Dodgson and Scott McTominay. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee loan star Owen Dodgson reveals links with Scottish Manchester United duo
Lee Ashcroft celebrates scoring for Dundee against Aberdeen last month.
Raith Rovers poised to complete loan signing of Lee Ashcroft after beating rivals Dunfermline…
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee loan 'a disappointment' for Ryan Howley says Coventry City boss Mark Robins

Conversation