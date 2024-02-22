Man, 40, appears in court after alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a sex attack on a woman in Dundee city centre.

Derek Lewis allegedly targeted the 50-year-old on King Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

A section of the street was taped off by police with blue tarpaulin covering nearby bushes. A police van was also stationed at the scene.

Prosecutors allege that in carrying out the attack, Lewis intended to rape the woman and was disturbed by a member of the public.

A separate allegation states that Lewis, of Tulloch Court, was caught hiding in the bathroom of a flat while clutching a knife.

Allegations

Lewis is accused of carrying out a sex attack on the woman before a separate assault with intent to rape.

It is alleged that Lewis grabbed the woman by the arms, dragged her by the body, and pushed her to the ground before a member of the public intervened.

A short time later, on Panmure Street, Lewis allegedly entered a property occupied by three people without their knowledge or consent.

The 40-year-old is accused of retrieving knives from their kitchen before being found hiding in the bathroom in possession of a knife. This was allegedly to the fear and alarm of the three people.

Lewis faces a fourth allegation of stealing a purse and its contents from the property on February 21.

Solicitor John Boyle offered no plea on behalf of Lewis who appeared on petition in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown remanded Lewis in custody after committing him for further examination.

