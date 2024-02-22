Man, 40, appears in court after alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 40, appears in court after alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre

It is alleged that the accused intended to rape the woman, before a member of the public intervened.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Police taped off an area of the street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a sex attack on a woman in Dundee city centre.

Derek Lewis allegedly targeted the 50-year-old on King Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

A section of the street was taped off by police with blue tarpaulin covering nearby bushes. A police van was also stationed at the scene.

Prosecutors allege that in carrying out the attack, Lewis intended to rape the woman and was disturbed by a member of the public.

A separate allegation states that Lewis, of Tulloch Court, was caught hiding in the bathroom of a flat while clutching a knife.

Allegations

Lewis is accused of carrying out a sex attack on the woman before a separate assault with intent to rape.

It is alleged that Lewis grabbed the woman by the arms, dragged her by the body, and pushed her to the ground before a member of the public intervened.

An area beside the pavement on King Street has been taped off.
An area beside the pavement is cordoned off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A short time later, on Panmure Street, Lewis allegedly entered a property occupied by three people without their knowledge or consent.

The 40-year-old is accused of retrieving knives from their kitchen before being found hiding in the bathroom in possession of a knife. This was allegedly to the fear and alarm of the three people.

Lewis faces a fourth allegation of stealing a purse and its contents from the property on February 21.

Solicitor John Boyle offered no plea on behalf of Lewis who appeared on petition in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown remanded Lewis in custody after committing him for further examination.

