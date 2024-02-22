VIDEO: Investigation launched after Fife amateur footballer lashes out at referee

An investigation into a ‘shove’ on a Fife referee has been launched.

The incident took place during a match in Dunfermline between amateur sides Inverkeithing Hibs and Tappies AFC on Sunday.

The referee was seen being pushed and jostled after he abandoned the game having dished out three red cards.

The referee has not been named.

Referee was ‘pushed and shoved’ in Dunfermline match

Video from the game in the Fife Sunday Amateur Football League shows an Inverkeithing Hibs player in green approaching the referee and appearing to push and lash out at him.

The player is understood to have taken exception to the official calling off the game after a series of aggressive incidents and “awarding” the match to Tappies 3-0.

The referee then turns to the player and says something to him as Tappies players in red come to his defence.

A representative of Inverkeithing Hibs told The Courier he had been in constant contact with league bosses since the match.

He said: “We will not be discussing this – other than to say we do not condone this type of behaviour and there will be repercussions.”

A statement on the side’s Facebook page refers to the game being called off early after the referee abandoned the match and “rewarding” Tappies with a 3 -0 win.

Fife league probing ‘behaviour of players’

Tappies’ head of football operations said: “I do not condone the behaviour of the players involved and I am proud of my players for the way they stepped in to defend the referee.

“The league is in the process of investigating the incident.”

Fife Sunday Amateur League has been approached for comment.