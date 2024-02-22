VIDEO: Investigation launched after Fife amateur footballer lashes out at referee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Investigation launched after Fife amateur footballer lashes out at referee

The altercation happened after the official abandoned the game.

By Lindsey Hamilton

An investigation into a ‘shove’ on a Fife referee has been launched.

The incident took place during a match in Dunfermline between amateur sides Inverkeithing Hibs and Tappies AFC on Sunday.

The referee was seen being pushed and jostled after he abandoned the game having dished out three red cards.

The referee has not been named.

Referee was ‘pushed and shoved’ in Dunfermline match

Video from the game in the Fife Sunday Amateur Football League shows an Inverkeithing Hibs player in green approaching the referee and appearing to push and lash out at him.

The player is understood to have taken exception to the official calling off the game after a series of aggressive incidents and “awarding” the match to Tappies 3-0.

The referee then turns to the player and says something to him as Tappies players in red come to his defence.

Ref 'attacked' at Fife amateur football match
An Inverkeithing player jostles with the referee. Image: Tappies

A representative of Inverkeithing Hibs told The Courier he had been in constant contact with league bosses since the match.

He said: “We will not be discussing this – other than to say we do not condone this type of behaviour and there will be repercussions.”

A statement on the side’s Facebook page refers to the game being called off early after the referee abandoned the match and “rewarding” Tappies with a 3 -0 win.

Fife league probing ‘behaviour of players’

Tappies’ head of football operations said: “I do not condone the behaviour of the players involved and I am proud of my players for the way they stepped in to defend the referee.

Ref 'attacked ' at Fife amateur league football match
The incident took place at a match in Dunfermline on Sunday. Image: Tappies AFC

“The league is in the process of investigating the incident.”

Fife Sunday Amateur League has been approached for comment.

Conversation