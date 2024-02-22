VIDEO: Jim Goodwin says Dundee United could bring in another new signing

Jim Goodwin says Dundee United may not be quite done in the transfer market.

The Tangerines boss would like to add another attacking option ahead of the domestic loan deadline at the end of the month.

However, Goodwin stressed that at this point, the market is far from fruitful.

“We are in a position to bring one in but there aren’t a whole load of options out there at this particular stage,” said the United manager.

“Most teams now want to hold onto their better players. But we are working on one or two things in the background.”

He added: “If there was an exciting one in the forward areas that could come in and add to what we already have, that’s probably a position we would look to strengthen.”

Goodwin’s Tangerines are about to embark on a 14-day period in which they will play five times.

That run begins on Saturday with the visit to Tannadice of Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park.

Glenn Middleton

United forward Glenn Middleton, who was part of Davidson’s cup double-winning St Johnstone side, praised the effect his former manager had on his career.

“You don’t achieve as a manager what [Davidson] achieved at St Johnstone without knowing what you’re doing,” Middleton said.

“For that, I’ve got the utmost respect for him in terms of the way he was with me.

“He really gave me a platform to just get back to playing football and enjoying myself again.

“For that, I will always be grateful to him.”