Thursday court round-up — Human trafficking suspects cleared

A woman has been found guilty of being involved in dealing cocaine and heroin in Dundee after she was cleared of slavery allegations.

Gillian Finnigan was convicted by a jury of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at an address on Rosefield Street.

The 40-year-old had stood trial alongside Dolph Nyoni, 26, and 23-year-old Wasiful Islam.

All three, however, were cleared of human trafficking offences with Nyoni and Islam, both of Birmingham, acquitted of being involved in drug dealing linked to serious organised crime.

Finnigan was found guilty by a majority verdict of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between November 1 2019 and January 29 2020 on Rosefield Street, the street where she resides.

She was cleared of holding a woman in servitude between November 1 to 15 2019, taking her to an address, restricting her freedom, monitoring her movements and refusing to let her leave unaccompanied.

The dropped charge stated that the woman was required to perform forced labour and threatened with violence.

Finnigan was also found guilty by a majority verdict of being concerned in the supply of etizolam, a Class C drug, on November 17 2019.

Islam was admonished after being convicted of giving police a fake name on January 29 2020 on Blackness Road in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Finnigan had her bail order continued in order for social work reports to be prepared.

However, Sheriff Paul Brown warned her of the potential sentence she faces next month, saying: “You have been convicted of serious offences and I require background reports before I can deal with this matter.

“You should prepare yourself for the next occasion because I will have to consider custody.”

Nurse stole meds

A charge nurse who stole prescribed medication from patients in a Broughty Ferry care home has been fined.

Margaret Brown took co-codamol and other medication for herself while working at Orchar Nursing Home between August 28 and September 24 last year.

Residents were not given the medication that Brown, 66, was supposed to administer.

Prosecutor Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused was employed as a charge nurse and, during the period here, her role was to give the medication to residents in the care home.

“The medication was prescribed to individual patients and amounted to 47 tablets. They were prescribed for the residents to take as and when they needed it.”

Brown, of Arbroath, was caught on CCTV taking the tablets herself and putting them in her pocket. She accepted that she had taken the tablets and another box at one point.

Defence solicitor Keith Sym said previously that Brown was under some pressure at the time of the offence.

After background reports had been prepared, Brown was fined £500 by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Campaign of abuse

A boyfriend-from-hell has admitted a catalogue of abuse against four ex-partners.

Robert Montgomery, from Kirkcaldy, dragged one girlfriend down a flight of stairs while she was pregnant.

And he got angry with another for drinking full fat cola.

The 41-year-old was warned he faces a “substantial” chance of being locked up after he admitted nine criminal charges spanning over a decade.

Bombarded with calls

A Glamis man who hounded his ex with more than 88 phone calls in four days has been told to behave for the next six months.

Gary Davidson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit sending the communications for the purposes of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

The 25-year-old admitted he made the calls between November 11 and 14 last year at a property in Kirriemuir.

During this period, he also repeatedly texted the woman aggressive messages and made threats during a phone call to send people to her mother’s home.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said his client, who has a conviction for domestically-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour from 2019, is due to start work with his father’s gardening business in the near future.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until August 22 for Davidson to be of good behaviour and continued consideration of a non-harassment order.

Attacked girlfriend blacked out

A violent boyfriend who throttled his partner until she blacked out during a drunken attack at their Perth home has been banned from seeing her for two years.

Dawid Armatys was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend to her injury following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 40-year-old was told that being drunk was no excuse for his abusive behaviour.

The court heard how he pushed his girlfriend, repeatedly slapped her across the face and struck her head against a doorframe causing her to slump to the floor.

He then seized her by the throat until she lost consciousness.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.