Abusive Perth boyfriend throttled partner until she blacked out during drunken attack

A violent boyfriend who throttled his partner until she blacked out during a drunken attack at their Perth home has been banned from seeing her for two years.

Dawid Armatys was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend to her injury following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 40-year-old was told that being drunk was no excuse for his abusive behaviour.

The court heard how he pushed his girlfriend, repeatedly slapped her across the face and struck her head against a doorframe causing her to slump to the floor.

He then seized her by the throat until she lost consciousness.

Armatys denied the attack at a property in Mathieson Court on August 17 2022.

But he was found guilty of the domestically-aggravated charge after two days of evidence.

‘Reluctant’ witness

Sheriff William Wood told him: “It is often presented that alcohol is an excuse for bad behaviour.

“But in the eyes of the law, it is actually an aggravation.

“You should not have put yourself in a situation that you were not aware of – or did not care – what you were doing.”

The sheriff described the girlfriend as a “reluctant” witness, but said he believed the testimony of a second witness who was able to back up the allegation.

“There was no reason for them to come to court and lie about what happened on that day,” he said.

“I am satisfied that, despite these matters being serious, they can be dealt with by way of a non-custodial sentence.

“I also take into account you spent three nights in custody, although you did not seem to learn from that and breached your bail conditions three times.”

The sheriff said: “Given the degree of violence perpetrated against the complainer, I am satisfied that a Restriction of Liberty Order is appropriate.”

Bail breaches

Armatys, of Crieff Road, will be electronically tagged and must stay home for 24 weeks between 8pm and 5.30am as part of the curfew order.

He was further ordered to carry out 195 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also imposed a Non-Harassment Order for two years.

Armatys admitted breaking bail conditions by contacting his partner on May 11, August 4 and November 23 last year.

