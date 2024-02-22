Blair Drummond Safari Park confirms 2024 reopening date as tickets go on sale

Blair Drummond Safari Park has announced its opening date for the 2024 season.

The wildlife park, near Stirling, has been closed for the winter.

Home to hundreds of exotic animals including tigers, lions, giraffes and monkeys, the attraction has been one of the country’s most popular destinations for decades.

Since 2020, it has also featured one of the UK’s top dinosaur attractions, with more 20 life-size replica dinosaurs, including a 21-metre diplodocus and a T-Rex.

Blair Drummond Safari Park will reopen on Saturday March 16.

Blair Drummond Safari Park tickets available for 2024

The park will be open between 10am and 5.30pm, seven days a week.

Visitors – including park members – must buy their tickets online in advance as they are not available to buy at the gate.

An adult ticket costs £22 while children aged three to 15 get in for £15.50.

Over 60s and student tickets are priced at £18.50.

Children under three go free.