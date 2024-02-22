Blair Drummond Safari Park confirms 2024 reopening date as tickets go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair Drummond Safari Park confirms 2024 reopening date as tickets go on sale

The attraction near Stirling is home to hundreds of animals.

By Andrew Robson
African lion at Blair Drummond as the safari park announced 2024 opening date
African lions are one of the top attractions at the park. Image: Blair Drummond Safari Park

Blair Drummond Safari Park has announced its opening date for the 2024 season.

The wildlife park, near Stirling, has been closed for the winter.

Home to hundreds of exotic animals including tigers, lions, giraffes and monkeys, the attraction has been one of the country’s most popular destinations for decades.

Since 2020, it has also featured one of the UK’s top dinosaur attractions, with more 20 life-size replica dinosaurs, including a 21-metre diplodocus and a T-Rex.

Blair Drummond Safari Park will reopen on Saturday March 16.

Blair Drummond Safari Park tickets available for 2024

The park will be open between 10am and 5.30pm, seven days a week.

Visitors – including park members – must buy their tickets online in advance as they are not available to buy at the gate.

An adult ticket costs £22 while children aged three to 15 get in for £15.50.

Over 60s and student tickets are priced at £18.50.

Children under three go free.

