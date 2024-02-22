Bar in Dundee’s Hilltown put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bar in Dundee’s Hilltown put up for sale

The pub is on the market for £120,000.

By Andrew Robson
Cookies Bar for Sale in Dundee Hilltown
Cookies Bar on Hilltown. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A pub on Hilltown in Dundee has been put up for sale.

Cookies Bar has hit the market with a fixed asking price of £120,000.

The pub is an “easily managed operation” that would suit a “hands-on operator”, according to estate agent Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

Cookies is a single-bar pub.
Cookies is a single-bar pub. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
According to the agents the hilltown pub has recently been upgraded.
According to the agents, the pub has recently been upgraded. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The pub is a “wet-led” establishment. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Inside Cookies bar in Dundee
Cookies is described as being in a “prime location”. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The toilets inside Cookies Bar in Dundee
The toilets inside Cookies Bar. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The listing added: “The commercial unit has recently been upgraded and located in a prime location which provides a substantial level of daily foot traffic.”

Cookies is said to be wet-led, meaning it focuses on serving drinks rather than food.

The owner of Cookies Bar – which is Viscounts Holdings Ltd, according to the Dundee Licensing Register – may also consider renting the property.

Cookies Bar in Hilltown Dundee
The pub is about halfway up Hilltown. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
An aerial shot of Cookies Bar in Dundee.
Cookies Bar is a short distance from the city centre. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Cookies Bar is one of several pubs in Dundee currently on the market.

Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road is also up for sale having recently been refurbished.

The former Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road is also being sold after it closed in January.

Meanwhile, The Courier reported on Wednesday how the Logie Bar was taken to court by Sky Sports over illegal football broadcasts – and ordered to pay £10,000 in damages.

