Bar in Dundee’s Hilltown put up for sale

A pub on Hilltown in Dundee has been put up for sale.

Cookies Bar has hit the market with a fixed asking price of £120,000.

The pub is an “easily managed operation” that would suit a “hands-on operator”, according to estate agent Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

The listing added: “The commercial unit has recently been upgraded and located in a prime location which provides a substantial level of daily foot traffic.”

Cookies is said to be wet-led, meaning it focuses on serving drinks rather than food.

The owner of Cookies Bar – which is Viscounts Holdings Ltd, according to the Dundee Licensing Register – may also consider renting the property.

Cookies Bar is one of several pubs in Dundee currently on the market.

Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road is also up for sale having recently been refurbished.

The former Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road is also being sold after it closed in January.

Meanwhile, The Courier reported on Wednesday how the Logie Bar was taken to court by Sky Sports over illegal football broadcasts – and ordered to pay £10,000 in damages.