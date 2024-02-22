Dundee Bar in Dundee’s Hilltown put up for sale The pub is on the market for £120,000. By Andrew Robson February 22 2024, 8:54am February 22 2024, 8:54am Share Bar in Dundee’s Hilltown put up for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4902030/cookies-bar-hilltown-dundee-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Cookies Bar on Hilltown. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate A pub on Hilltown in Dundee has been put up for sale. Cookies Bar has hit the market with a fixed asking price of £120,000. The pub is an “easily managed operation” that would suit a “hands-on operator”, according to estate agent Rosie Fraser Real Estate. Cookies is a single-bar pub. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate According to the agents, the pub has recently been upgraded. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The pub is a “wet-led” establishment. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Cookies is described as being in a “prime location”. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The toilets inside Cookies Bar. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The listing added: “The commercial unit has recently been upgraded and located in a prime location which provides a substantial level of daily foot traffic.” Cookies is said to be wet-led, meaning it focuses on serving drinks rather than food. The owner of Cookies Bar – which is Viscounts Holdings Ltd, according to the Dundee Licensing Register – may also consider renting the property. The pub is about halfway up Hilltown. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Cookies Bar is a short distance from the city centre. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Cookies Bar is one of several pubs in Dundee currently on the market. Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road is also up for sale having recently been refurbished. The former Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road is also being sold after it closed in January. Meanwhile, The Courier reported on Wednesday how the Logie Bar was taken to court by Sky Sports over illegal football broadcasts – and ordered to pay £10,000 in damages.
